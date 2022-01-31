BOYS BOWLING
Bradley-Bourbonnais 2361, Kankakee 1930, Herscher 1797, Bishop McNamara 1767, Peotone 675 (two bowlers)
Bradley-Bourbonnais out-bowled all four of its opponents to secure the All-City crown. Laci Lamatsch led the Boilermakers by bowling a combined score of 540 pins.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Watseka 38, Salt Fork 30
Watseka improved to 19-4 overall and more importantly, remained a game back of Salt Fork in the Vermillion Valley Conference with an 8-1 mark. Allie Hoy scored 13 points to lead the Warriors. Sydney McTaggart finished two points shy of a double-double with eight points and 10 rebounds.
Manteno 36, Morris 27
Manteno overcame a 16-6 deficit in the first frame to snag a nine-point win over Morris. Sydney Sosnowski led the Panthers with eight points and six rebounds. Drew Hosselton added seven points and nine rebounds. Grace Sundeen chipped in seven points, eight steals, and four rebounds.
Peotone 64, Thornton Fractional South 42
Peotone improved to 21-4 with a double-digit win. Jenna Hunter's 18 points and five rebounds led the Blue Devils. Mady Kibelkis added 16 points and five rebounds. Madi Schroeder had 14 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.
Tri-Point 50, Momence 36
Lanie Woods led the Chargers with 12 points. Kyra Cathcart and Lainey Bertrand added 10 points apiece. Melina Schuette had eight points.
Alexis Carrington notched 12 points and eight rebounds to lead Momence. Vaneza Ortiz contributed 14 points and five steals. Sydnee VanSwol had six points and four rebounds.
Oakwood 54, Iroquois West 24
Shea Small totaled a team-high 11 points to lead the Raiders. Ilyana Nambo finished with five points. Destiny Thomas and Hayley McCann had four points each.
Milford 37, Bismarck-Henning 29
Abby Tovey led the Bearcats with nine points and six rebounds. Anna Hagan added seven points and five assists. Brynlee Wright chipped in six points and 11 rebounds.
Midland 37, Dwight 29
Kassy Kodat recorded 11 points, three assists, and two steals to lead the Trojans. Njomza Asllani added eight points, seven rebounds, and three steals. Brooke Vigna had six points and 10 rebounds.
Seneca 51, Gardner-South Wilmington 9
No individual stats were available for the Panthers.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Milford 45, Hoopeston 39
Milford improved to 20-6 overall this season. Adin Portwood led the Bearcats with 17 points, followed by teammates Sawyer Laffoon (10 points), and Nick Warren (nine points).
