GIRLS TENNIS

Bradley-Bourbonnais 5, Bishop McNamara 0

Tara DePoister recorded a No. 1 straight-set (6-0, 6-0) singles victory over McNamara's Sarah Berg to help lead the Boilermakers. Doubles partners Cara Fletcher/Lauren Fortin, Natalie Gross/Kate Greenlee and Makenzie Whitcomb/Karime Esparza each had doubles wins. 

