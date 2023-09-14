Tara DePoister recorded a No. 1 straight-set (6-0, 6-0) singles victory over McNamara's Sarah Berg to help lead the Boilermakers. Doubles partners Cara Fletcher/Lauren Fortin, Natalie Gross/Kate Greenlee and Makenzie Whitcomb/Karime Esparza each had doubles wins.
No individual stats were available for the Fightin' Irish.
Watseka 8, Kankakee 1
Ava Swartz, Moriah Pueschell, Sarah Parsons, Marisa Clark and Skyla Buwalda each recorded singles win to collectively lead the Warriors past Kankakee. Pueschell/Parsons, Swartz/Buwalda and Annika Greene/Clark each contributed doubles victories.
Brandaya Spencer earned a No. 4 singles victory to help pace the Kays.
BOYS GOLF
Kankakee 166, Watseka 167, Westville 216
Paul Azzarelli shot a meet-best 36 to earn medalist honors and lead the Kays. Tyler Bayston contributed a 39 and Jaxson Joiner shot a 44. Brennen Gessner and Cooper Meredith chipped in 47s.
Hagen Hoy paced the Warriors with a 39, followed by teammates Lathan Bowling (42), Mason Galyen (43) and Austin Marcier (43).
Bradley-Bourbonnais 183, Bremen 244
Zach Morrey and Spencer Fry collectively led the Boilermakers with 45s. Kaden Davis followed closely with a 46 as did teammate Logan Smith with a 47.
Peotone 175, Wilmington 192
Joe Hasse carded a 42 to help lead the Blue Devils. Jake Eaheart tallied a 43, which was one stroke better than teammate Michael Bettenhausen. Mason Early shot a 46.
Aaron Burkey earned medalist honors with a 40 to help pace the Wildcats.
River Valley Conference Tournament
Grant Park totaled a team score of 408. Trey Boecker led the Dragons with a 71, which was good enough to earn medalist honors and RVC Player of the Year. Evan Suprenant fired a 106 and Carson Ruggierio totaled a 113. Preston Wallace shot a 118.
No other stats were available.
BOYS SOCCER
Beecher 4, Manteno 0
Gavin Graham scored two goals to help the Bobcats improve to 11-2 on the season. Nate Diachenko added one goal and one assist. Wences Baumgartner contributed one score and Tyler Kramer and Logan Wilkins chipped in one assist apiece. Jimmy Kypuros tallied two saves in net.
No individual stats were available for the Panthers.
Serena 3, Reed-Custer 0
Reed-Custer dropped to 2-7 with a shutout loss to Serena. Goalkeeper Josh Conger paced the Comets with 18 saves.
VOLLEYBALL
Milford 2, Beecher 0
Milford improved to 8-1 with a 25-21, 25-12, two-set win over Beecher. Hunter Mowrey led the Bearcats with 11 kills and 10 assists. Anna McEwen recorded nine digs and eight kills. Emma McEwen totaled nine digs and seven kills. Cabrey Brown had 13 digs.
No individual stats were available for the Bobcats.