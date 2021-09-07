GIRLS SWIMMING
Bradley-Bourbonnais 113, Kankakee 52
The Boilermakers were led by Mia Mulder, who finished first in both the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke, as they were crowned 2021 All-City champs. Maddy Miller won the 100-yard breaststroke and Sarah Toole won the 200-yard freestyle. Samantha Tomic added a win in the 50-yard freestyle while Avary Tomic took first-place in the 100-yard butterfly. Chloe Cooper chipped in another Boilermaker win in the 500-yard freestyle. Bradley-Bourbonnais relay teams also took victories in the 200-yard medley, 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relays.
Nora Juranich secured the Kays only individual win with a victory in the 200-yard individual medley.
BOYS SOCCER
Central 2, Illinois Lutheran 0
Ethyn Bailey led the Comets with a goal and an assist. Brayden Morris chipped in a score while Kody Warpet secured a shutout behind the net with a total of seven saves.
Streator 2, Manteno 1
Drew St. Aubin scored the Panthers' lone goal off an assist by Alec Robinson.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Judah Christian 2, Cissna Park 0
The Timberwolves dropped their match in straight-sets, 27-29, 24-26. Mikayla Knake served up a team-high aces and 27 assists to lead Cissna Park. Brooklyn Stadeli added 12 kills, four more than teammate Emma Morrical. Morgan Sinn chipped in 11 digs.
Watseka 2, Central 0
The Warriors topped the Comets in a third-set tiebreaker, winning 25-15, 22-25, 25-7 to improve to 6-4 overall. Reagann Kochel and Becca Benoit each totaled a team-high eight kills, which was one more than teammate Kourtney Kincade. Elena Newell recorded 25 assists and Mallory Dirks served up three aces.
Laney Bottorff led the Comets with a team-best five kills, two more than teammate Rachel Thompson. Alison Cox chipped in 11 digs while Haven Beherns added nine more digs. Emilie Bakers secured nine assists.
Milford 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0
The Bearcats improved to 6-1 overall with a straight-set win over PBL, taking it 25-13, 25-16. Caley Mowrey led the squad with 10 digs, five kills and two blocks. Anna McEwen and Emmaleah Marshino both tallied seven digs.
Peotone 2, Herscher 0
The Blue Devils bested the Tigers in quick fashion, winning 25-17, 25-14 to improve to 5-5 overall. Malya Sayre totaled seven digs, six kills and four aces to lead Peotone. Amanda Hasse added four blocks, three kills and an ace while Delaney Balmer chipped in six assists and a kill.
No individual stats were available for Herscher.
Wilmington 2, Streator 0
The Wildcats improve to 3-0 in Illinois Central Eight Conference play with a dominant straight-set (25-10, 25-8) victory over Streator. Jessica Castle led the squad with three kills and two digs. Breanna Horton notched four digs in a solid defensive effort and Neve Van Duyne recorded eight assists.
Momence 2, Iroquois West 1
The Redskins won in a third-set tiebreaker (16-25, 25-21, 25-12) over the Raiders. No individual stats were available for Momence.
Shea Small recorded seven kills, five solo blocks and four aces to lead Iroquois West. Maggie Thorne tallied 13 assists and an ace. Kylie Rabe added five digs.
Prairie Central 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 0
Addison Fair totaled 13 digs, four kills, two blocks and two aces to lead the Panthers. Hannah Frescura notched double-digit (10) assists to go along with six digs, one kill and an ace. Taylor Conger pitched in 14 digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.