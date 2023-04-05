GIRLS SOCCER
Bradley-Bourbonnais 1, Peotone 0
Nikki Aldridge scored the lone goal off an assist by Sophia DeCarlo to help lead the Boilermakers.
No individual stats were available for the Blue Devils.
Wilmington 4, Plano 0
Aliana Clark poured in two goals and an assist to help lead the Wildcats. Ella Banas and Alexa Clark each contributed a score and an assist. Lilliana Zavala earned the shutout in the net.
High school SOFTBALL
Beecher 9, Central 0
Beecher improved to 8-0 on the season with a shutout win against Central. Ava Lorenzatti threw a perfect game with 18 strikeouts to help lead the Bobcats. Kylie Cook went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Abby Sippel had a two-RBI double.
Central fell to 5-2 on the season with a shutout loss to Beecher. Sydney Jemar tossed six innings, giving up seven hits and nine runs (three earned) with one strikeout.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 16, Bolingbrook 1 (6 innings)
Ellie Haggard went 2-for-4 with a home run, double and two RBIs to help lead the Boilermakers at the plate. Natalie Johnson had a home run and a single to help total three RBIs. Kiersten Martin went 3-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored. Liberty Rivard tallied three hits, including a solo home run. Libby Spaulding recorded the win on the mound, allowing two hits and one run with nine strikeouts. Spaulding also chipped in a solo home run.
Coal City 7, Plainfield South 0 (At Rosemont Stadium)
Makayla Henline went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored to help lead the Coalers at the plate. Sierra Anderson tallied two singles and a run scored. Masyn Kuder claimed the win on the mound, allowing two hits and zero runs with three strikeouts in six innings of work.
Coal City 15, Wilmington 0 (4 innings) (At Rosemont Stadium)
Kerigan Copes recorded three hits, including a triple to help tally two RBIs and lead the Coalers' offense. Mia Ferrias had a single and three RBIs. Makayla Henline went 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored. Makenzie Henline went 2-for-4 with a triple and team-high four RBIs. Masyn Kuder tossed three innings, surrendering zero hits and zero runs in three innings to help earn the win on the mound.
Manteno 4, Reed-Custer 1
Manteno improved its record to 6-2 overall with a win against the Comets. Syd Sosnowski led the Panthers with two hits, including a double to help total one RBI. Drew Hosselton went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Lily Bivona had two singles. Ava Peterson earned the win in a complete-game effort, surrendering two hits and one earned run with 10 strikeouts.
Jessica Janopoulos and Leah Grace each had one hit to help pace the Comets.
Grant Park 13, Grace Christian 3 (6 innings)
Brooke Veldhuizen went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored to help lead the Dragons past the Crusaders. Abigail Watson and Ava Desiderio each went 2-for-4 with one RBI apiece. Molly Markland tossed a complete game, giving up seven hits and three earned runs with nine strikeouts to help earn the win.
Aynslee Pasel went 2-for-4 with a double and team-high two RBIs to help pace Grace Christian. Alexa Doty had two singles, one RBI and a run scored.
Momence 14, St. Anne-Donovan 4 (6 Innings)
Haylie Smart went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored to help lead Momence at the plate. Brooklyn Moeller had two hits, including a two-run home run. Britta Lindgren went 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored. Lexi Hamann picked up the win in relief action, allowing two hits and on unearned run in two innings.
No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.
Watseka 19, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 10
Watseka improved its record to 5-2 overall with a win against P-B-L. Brianna Denault went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and four runs scored to help lead the Warriors. Jasmine Essington recorded three hits, including two doubles to help total three runs scored and a team-high five RBIs. Sarah Parsons went 3-for-3 with three runs scored. Parsons also claimed the win on the mound.
Trinity 21, Iroquois West 11
Calleigh Moody barreled a grand slam and a single to help total five RBIs and four runs scored to help lead the Eagles with the sticks. Aly Massey and Kierstin Moody each had three hits and an RBI. Tori Wells went 4-for-5 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Kneiley Smith picked up the win on the bump, surrendering 13 hits and 11 runs (seven earned) with 10 strikeouts in a complete-game effort.
Amelia Scharp went 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI to help pace the Raiders. Aubrey Wagner had three hits, including a triple to help total two RBIs. Leah Honeycutt went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs.
Dwight 9, Putnam County 2
Madi Ely allowed six hits and two runs in seven innings, striking out 15 and walking one to help earn the win and lead the Trojans to victory. Avery Scheuer went 2-for-4 with a double and team-high three RBIs. Taylor Heath and Averi Jury each contributed two hits and two RBIs. Megan Livingston chipped in a double, single and a run scored.
Streator 12, Peotone 2 (5 innings)
Caelan Farmer, Olivia Smaga and Sophie Klawitter each had a single to collectively pace the Blue Devils at the plate.
High school BASEBALL
Central 11, Beecher 0 (5 Innings)
Luke Shoven recorded a five-inning no-hitter with 12 strikeouts and one hit batter to help lead the Comets. Jayce Meier collected two hits and two runs scored, including a solo home run. Caleb Meister contributed a two-run home run. Shoven also had two hits and an RBI. Gavin McKee went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored.
Trevor Stout tossed three innings, giving up seven hits and five runs (four earned) to help pace the Bobcats.
Kankakee 19, Momence 4 (4 Innings)
Clay Gadbois recorded a three-RBI triple to help lead the Kays at the plate. Trey Blanchette went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a run scored. TJ Prude contributed two singles, two RBIs and a run scored. Byron Wills earned the win on the bump, giving up two runs on three hits in three innings, striking out four.
No individual stats were available for Momence.
Coal City 3, Wilmington 1
Coal City improved to 4-3 and 3-1 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a win against the Wildcats. Braiden Young led the Coalers with two singles. Kaelan Natyshok went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Braden Reilly picked up the win on the mound, allowing five hits and one earned run with seven strikeouts in a complete-game effort.
Joe Pogliano went 1-for-3 with a double to help pace the Wildcats' offense. Lucas Rink and Ryan Kettman each contributed singles. Jake Castle had an RBI single.
Streator 3, Peotone 0
David Reidy and Noah Cuthbertson had one single each to help pace the Blue Devils.
Putnam County 7, Dwight 6
Tracer Brown went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and three runs scored to help pace the Trojans. Joey Starks recorded two hits, including a double. Luke Gallet chipped in another double.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14, Watseka 3
Austin Morris went 1-for-3 with an RBI to help pace the Warriors. Lathan Bowling, Brayden Ketchum and Hagen Hoy contributed one single each.
Salt Fork 6, Milford 0
Caleb Clutteur led the Bearcats with two singles. Beau Wright added a double in four plate appearances.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Paxton-Buckley-Loda Invite
Milford, Watseka, Herscher, Iroquois West and Central each competed in the 12-team P-B-L Invite. Milford placed first overall with 116 team points, followed by Watseka in third (84 team points), Herscher in fifth (64), Iroquois West in seventh (48) and Central in ninth (39).
Addison Lucht claimed first in the long jump (5.13 m) and 200-meter dash (27.06 s) to help lead the Bearcats. Emma Malabehar, Kaydence Kuester, Jahni Lavicka and Lucht added another victory in the 4-by-100-meter relay (55.47 s). Jossalin Lavicka, Anna McEwen, Macy Sinn and Jasmin Cullum also won the 4-by-800-meter relay (11:48.03).
Haven Maple led the Warriors with a first-place finish in the triple jump (10.13 m). Emily Miller won the high jump (1.43 m). Cara Petersen, Haven Meyer, Maple and Miller also won the 4-by-200-meter relay (2:00.46).
Taylor Foltz, Reese Bisaillon, Layla Keen and Claire Chinski earned second-place in the 4-by-200-meter relay (2:03.95) to help pace the Tigers.
Ella Rhodes swept the 100m hurdles (17.70 s) and 300-meter hurdles (53.68 s) to help lead the Raiders.
Emilee Bernard finished third overall in the 400-meter dash (1:07.95) to help pace the Comets.
GIRLS BADMINTON
Bradley-Bourbonnais 14, Stagg 1
Vivian Myrick, Tara DePoister, Kate Spittal, Leslie Lovell, Gabby Hubbs, Maggie Soucie, Avery Nuesse, Rylie Swinford and Sarah Toole each won their singles matches to collectively lead the Boilermakers. Doubles partners DePoister/Spittal, Hubbs/Swinford, Myrick/Lovell, Nuesse/Soucie and Lauren Fortin/Toole added doubles victories.
