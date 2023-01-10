Basketball File Art 2

Basketball in Hoop

 Ryan McVay

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 53, Oak Forest 16

Ellie Haggard totaled a team-high 15 points to help lead the Boilermakers. Sadie Grabow finished with 12 points and Skylar Grabow had 10 points. Mallory Ninis chipped in six points. 

Recommended for you