Bradley-Bourbonnais girls badminton

Bradley-Bourbonnais girls badminton players, from left, Leslie Lovell, Gabby Hubbs, Vivian Myrick, Kate Spittal, Rylie Swinford and Tara DePoister pose with its Sandburg Sectional championship plaque. All six of the Boilermakers advanced to the IHSA State Tournament as either doubles or singles competitors.

 Submitted photo

GIRLS BADMINTON

Sandburg Sectional

Bradley-Bourbonnais won the six-team Sandburg Sectional championship with 15.5 team points to claim its first sectional crown since the 2017-18 season. All six Boilers badminton players — Kate Spittal, Tara DePoister, Gabby Hubbs, Rylie Swinford, Leslie Lovell and Vivian Myrick — advanced to the IHSA Girls Badminton State Tournament, which will be held at DeKalb High School this Friday and Saturday.

