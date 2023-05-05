GIRLS BADMINTON
Sandburg Sectional
Bradley-Bourbonnais won the six-team Sandburg Sectional championship with 15.5 team points to claim its first sectional crown since the 2017-18 season. All six Boilers badminton players — Kate Spittal, Tara DePoister, Gabby Hubbs, Rylie Swinford, Leslie Lovell and Vivian Myrick — advanced to the IHSA Girls Badminton State Tournament, which will be held at DeKalb High School this Friday and Saturday.
“Iv’e been coaching right around 30 years of varsity badminton and I think this was only the second time we’ve qualified all six of our players...to qualify all six is a coaches dream because you never want to have to leave a player out,” Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Kathy Colclasure said.
BBCHS’ returning state qualifiers Spittal and DePoister went the distance by finishing the sectional tournament with a perfect 3-0 record to help be named the Sandburg Sectional doubles champions.
“That was huge for Spittal and DePoister to come away as the doubles champions,” Colclasure said. “All year long they’ve been fun to watch and amazing players...they are just an extremely talented doubles team.”
BBCHS teammates Hubbs and Swinford also advanced to state after earning second place in doubles play following a 2-1 record, with their only loss coming against their teammates.
In singles action, returning state qualifier Myrick went 2-1 to earn second place in singles play while Lovell added a fourth-place finish after going 3-2 overall.
“My whole team made it [to state] because they will do whatever I ask them to do and they are just amazing young ladies,” Colclasure said.
The IHSA State Finals will be held May 12 and 13 at DeKalb High School.
SOFTBALL
Beecher 4, Peotone 0
Beecher improved its record to 23-3 overall with shutout win over Peotone. Kylie Cook recorded one double, one single and one RBI to help lead the Bobcats. Ava Olson added a two-RBI single. Abby Sippel chipped in a double and Taylor Norkus picked up the win on the mound, giving up two hits and zero runs with nine strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings of work.
Mackenzie Strough and Layla Johnson had one single apiece to collectively pace the Blue Devils.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 8, Lincoln-Way West 1
Lydia Hammond smacked two home runs to help tally three RBIs and lead the Boilermakers with the sticks. Bella Pusateri added three singles, which was one more single than teammates Kiersten Martin and Ella Perkins. Ellie Haggard went 2-for-3 with a solo homer. Libby Spaulding went 2-for-4 with a solo home run. Spaulding also picked up the win on the rubber, allowing five hits and one run with 11 strikeouts in a complete-game effort.
Wilmington 15, Lisle 1 (5 Innings)
Taylor Stefancic recorded two triple, one single, two RBIs and four runs scored to help lead the Wildcats. Olivia Hansen added two doubles, one single and four RBIs. Kaitlyn O’Donnell went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and one run scored. Hansen also earned the win on the rubber, allowing three hits and one run with six strikeouts over four innings of work.
Coal City 18, Plano 0 (4 Innings)
Masyn Kuder picked up her 20th win of the season on the mound, tossing two scoreless innings while sundering only one hit to help lead the Coalers. Jadyn Shaw went 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Kerigan Copes added a two-run home run. Abby Gagliardo and Sierra Anderson each had three hits and three RBIs.
Central 9, Donovan 1
Audra Prairie recorded a triple and two runs scored to help lead the Comets. Rayven Perkins went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one run scored. Emma Skeen added two singles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Sydney Jemar claimed the win on the bump, giving up two hits and one unearned run with 11 strikeouts in a complete-game effort.
Dayla Castillo and Lilly Anderson each had a single to collectively pace the Wildcats. Mikayla Dietrich chipped in one RBI.
Trinity 8, Momence 5
Tori Wells smacked a two-RBI double to help lead the Eagles at the plate. Elena Shold added two hits and one RBI. Paige Brands went 2-for-5 with an RBI. Kneiley Smith surrendered five runs (four earned) on four hits with 14 strikeouts to help earn the win in a complete-game effort.
No individual stats were available for Momence.
Joliet Catholic 9, Manteno 8 (8 Innings)
Kenzie Hespen paced the Panthers with three singles and two runs scored. Gabby Monterastelli added two singles and two RBIs. Jaz Manau had two singles and one RBI.
Henry-Senachwine 4, Dwight 2
Erin Anderson paced the Trojans with two singles and one double. Samantha Harsh collected three singles.
BASEBALL
Reed-Custer 2, Manteno 1
Reed-Custer improved to 19-5 with a one-run win over the Panthers. Colin Esparza had a two-RBI double to help lead the Comets. Connor Esparza added two hits. Joe Bembenek gave up one run on 10 hits with four strikeouts over seven innings of work to help claim the win on the mound.
No individual stats were available for the Panthers.
Beecher 8, Peotone 2
Quinton Allen collected one double, one single and one RBI to help lead the Bobcats at the plate. Ethan Turney added two hits, one RBI and one run scored. Nolen Lane went 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI and one run scored. Trevor Stout surrendered two runs on six hits with four walks and six stirkeouts over six innings of work to help claim the win on the rubber.
Dylan Sroka went 2-for-3 with a solo home run to help pace the Blue Devils at the plate. Joe Hasse and Ruben Velasco chipped in one single apiece.
Wilmington 10, Lisle 0 (6 Innings)
Ryan Kettman went 3-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored to help lead the Wildcats at the plate. Kyle Farrell and Cade McCubbin added two hits and one RBI apiece. Reid Juster went 3-for-3 with two runs scored. Farrell also claimed the win on the bump, giving up two hits and zero runs with 11 strikeouts in a complete-game effort.
Coal City 12, Plano 1 (5 Innings)
Cason Headley went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs to help lead the Coalers. Wyatt Wickiser added an RBI double. Ryne Phelan went 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Caden Kuder earned the win on the bump, allowing one run on three hits with 10 strikeouts over five innings of work.
Milford 12, Iroquois West 5
Adin Portwood went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and one run scored to help lead the Bearcats with the sticks. Beau Wright had an RBI double. Gavin Schunke recorded a single, three RBIs and one run scored.
Kyler Meents paced the Raiders with a two-RBI double. Rylan Phfeifer went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Mario Andrade contributed a double and a run scored.
Momence 6, Grant Park 5
No individual stats were available for Momence.
Evan Suprenant went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI to pace the Dragons in defeat. Owen Reynolds added two singles, one RBI and a run scored. Cade Lacer recorded a single and one RBI.
Gardner-South Wilmington 7, Illinois Lutheran 1
Gardner-South Wilmington improved to 10-8 on the season with a six-run victory. Cale Halpin went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored to help lead the Panthers at the plate. Gabe McHugh added two doubles and two runs scored. Ethan Maxard chipped in one double, one single and three RBIs. Halpin picked up the win in 3 1/3 innings, giving up zero hits and zero runs with four strikeouts.
Henry-Senachwine 13, Dwight 1
Tracer Brown collected two hits, including one double to help tally one RBI and pace the Trojans. Luke Gallet had a single and a run scored.
GIRLS SOCCER
Peotone 2, Coal City 0
No iniduvdal stats were aivlable for the Blue Devils.
Coal City concluded its regular season with a 9-6-2 overall record following a loss to Peotone. Goalkeeper Chloe Plueger paced the Coalers with seven saves behind the net.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Wheaton St. Francis 2, Bishop McNamara 0
McNamara suffered its second-straight defeat with a 12-25, 16-25, two-set loss to Wheaton St. Francis. Abner Garcia paced the Irish with seven blocks and seven digs. Carter Levesque added 17 digs, two kills and three points. Eamon O’Brien and Nikolas Acevedo chipped in 10 digs apiece.
TRACK AND FIELD
Vermilion Valley Conference Meet
Iroquois West, Milford and Watseka’s boys and girls track and field teams competed at Watseka for its VVC meet.
Milford’s girls team finished second overall with 81 team points, which was 84 points off first-place finisher Bismarck-Henning. Iroquois West placed sixth with 51 points and Watseka earned seventh with 40 points.
Addison Lucht led the Bearcats with a first-place finish in the 400-meter (1:00.75) dash. Sophie Duis, Kaydence Kuester, Anna McEwen and Lucht added a victory in the 4-by-100-meter relay (51.83 s). Jasmin Cullum, Duis, Kuester and McEwen won the 4-by-400-meter relay (4:20.85). Macy Sinn, Jossalin Lavicka, Jahni Lavicka and Cullum chipped in a win in the 4-by-800-meter relay (11:09.90). Anna Minton earned first place in shot put (10.27 m).
Vivien Griffin earned first place in the long jump (5.38 m) to help lead the Raiders.
Cara Petersen paced the Warriors with a third-place finish in the 200-meter (28.61) dash.
Iroquois West’s boys team placed fourth overall with 44 team points, followed by Watseka in fifth with 40 points. Milford earned 11th with seven points.
Bryson Grant swept the 800-meter (2:00.61) and 1600-meter (4:32.75) distance runs to help lead the Raiders.
Drew McTaggart led the Warriors with a first-place finish in the 3200-meter (10:15.63).
Drake Potter paced the Bearcats with a fifth-place finish in the high jump (1.54 m).
