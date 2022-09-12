SATURDAY
BOYS GOLF
St. Rita Southside Shootout
Bradley-Bourbonnais finished with 356 team points, which was good enough to finish eighth overall out of 16 teams. Alex Mann fired a 80 to help pace the Boilermakers. Thomas Offill and Max Lamore each carded 87s. Cody Freitas shot a 102.
BOYS SOCCER
Beecher 8, Illinois Lutheran 2
Beecher improved to 8-3 overall this season. Logan Wilkins recorded four goals to help lead the Bobcats offensively. Ethan Graham added three assists to go along with one score. Nate Diachenko, Tyler Kramer and Wences Baumgartner each had one goal apiece. Jimmy Kypuros totaled two saves.
Fisher 7, St. Anne 2
Logan Tolly and Brigham Hays each scored one goal apiece to lead St. Anne. Reece Curtis had an assist and Logan Anderson recorded 12 saves.
BodyArmor Showdown
Kankakee 3, Lakeview 1
Humberto Baez led the Kays with one goal and one assist. Carlos Lopez and Chris Garcia each had one score while Ricardo Cruz chipped in an assist. Goalkeeper Kevin Quinones grabbed 10 saves behind the net.
Kankakee 2, De La Salle 1
Kankakee outscored De La Salle 2-0 in the second half to help secure the comeback victory. Humberto Baez and Patto Cruz each had one goal and one assist to help pace the Kays. Kevin Quinones hauled in 14 saves.
Manteno 2, Yorkville Christian 1
Caden Reiter scored both goals to help lead Manteno. Gannon Adamson and Kash Goranson had one assist apiece.
Westinghouse 2, Herscher 1
James Holohan scored the Tigers lone goal off an axis by Jaden Jamie. Tucker White grabbed 23 saves.
FRIDAY
BOYS GOLF
Grant Park 189, St. Anne 202, Donovan 214
Trey Boecker continued his hot start to the season by earning medalist honors with a meet-low 36 to help lead the Dragons. Jasper Cansler carded a 49, which was two-less strokes than teammate Ian Herz. Cade Lacer shot a 53.
Michael Savoie totaled a team-best 43 to help pace the Cardinals. Tyler Balthazar tallied a 49 and Merrick Hess shot a 52. Jackson Leggott rounded out St. Anne’s top golfers with a 58.
Donovan’s Preston DeWitt-Harrington recorded a 51 followed by teammates Griffin Walter (52), Jacob Onnen (55), Ty Miller (56) and Brenden Henneike (56).
GIRLS GOLF
Grant Park N/A, Donovan N/A
Kennedy Marcotte totaled a meet-low 64 to earn medalist honors and help lead Grant Park. Dylan Marcotte added a 71 and Kami Marshalek shot a 78.
Layla Lou Walters shot a 68 to help pace the Wildcats. Ainsley Urban chipped in a 79.
BOYS GOLF
St. Anne 8, Grace Christian 0
Freshman Brigham Hays led the Cardinals with a hat-trick. Logan Tolly added two goals and one assist. Reece Curtis and Jonathan Chagoya each totaled one goal and one assist. Julian Chagoya recorded a goal.
