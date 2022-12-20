Basketball File Art 2

Basketball in Hoop

 Ryan McVay

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 58, Morgan Park 45

The Boilermakers went up to Chicago and picked up a double-digit road win against a perennial Windy City power to improve to 6-3. Anthony Kemp's 14 points led BBCHS. Ben Maki had 13 points and Tyran Bender added 11 points.

