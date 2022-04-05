BASEBALL
Bolingbrook 3, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1
The Boilermakers tallied one run in the seventh inning before falling short to Bolingbrook. Brock Spaulding and Chase Longtin had a single each to lead BBCHS at the plate. Vernon Malone pitched all seven innings, giving up three hits and two earned runs in the loss.
Bishop McNamara 9, Timothy Christian 0
Michael O'Connor went 4-for4 with two runs scored and two RBIs to lead the Irish at the plate. O'Connor also picked up the victory on the bump, giving up one hit with three strikeouts over seven innings of work. Mason McCue had two hits for an RBI.
Grant Park 13, Grace Christian 7 (5 innings)
Ayden Delaney went 2-for-3 with a homerun to lead Grant Park. Keaton Lacer had two hits, including a double for a team-high two RBIs. Sawyer Loitz contributed a single and a double at the plate while also picking up the win on the mound, giving up five hits and four earned runs over four innings pitched.
Zach McGuirt went 2-for-3 with a homerun and a double for a team-high three RBIs to lead the Crusaders. Miles Schaafsma added two singles while Branden Dandurand chipped in a double.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 11, Watseka 1 (6 innings)
Conner Bell and Andrew Shoemaker had one single each to total the Warriors' two hits in Tuesday's Vermillion Valley Conference action.
Coal City 5, Wilmington 2
Abram Wills went 3-for-3 with a three-run homerun to lead the Coalers. Braden Reilly earned the save while Brady Best earned the win on the mound, giving up six hits and two earned runs in over six innings pitched.
No individual stats were available for Wilmington.
Streator 5, Peotone 2
Adam Williamson went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs to lead the Blue Devils at the plate. Sean McGurk recorded three hits, including a double for an RBI. Brady Grabowski had a double for two RBIs.
Lisle 10, Herscher 1
Clay Schultz went 2-for-3 with two singles for a run scored to lead the Tigers at the plate. Joe Holohan had a double.
Iroquois West 14, Trinity 4 (5 innings)
Aiden Tilstra went 2-for-3 with a double for a team-high five RBIs to lead the Raiders at the plate. He also claimed the victory on the bump, giving up three hits and three earned runs over three innings of work. Peyton Rhodes had two singles for three RBIs.
Caleb Kendregan went 2-for-2 with two doubles for an RBI and two runs scored to lead the Eagles. Jun Yun, Owen Riley, and Gage Fann had a single each.
Beecher 3, Central 1
David Arroyo and Jacob Graniczny had one single and an RBI each to lead Beecher at the plate. Graniczny also picked up the win on the mound, giving up three hits with eight strikeouts over six innings.
Michael Hess went 2-for-3 with two singles to lead Central. Luke Shoven contributed a single.
Manteno 10, Reed-Custer 8
No individual stats were available for Manteno.
Cole Godwin had two hits, including a homerun to lead the Comets. Cameron Smith and Colin Esparza collected two hits each.
Gardner-South Wilmington 4, St. Anne 1
Blake Huston allowed just four hits and struck out nine Cardinals in six innings to lead the Panthers to victory. Gabe McHugh drew four walks, stole a base and scored three runs. Cale Halpin had a hit, three walks, two RBIs and a stolen base. Kaden Grivetti had an RBI single.
Francisco Cintora went 1-for-3 with a run scored to lead the Cardinals. He also pitched three and two-thirds innings with eight strikeouts. Griffen Walters recorded three hits in four plate appearances.
Putnam County 13, Dwight 0 (5 innings)
Dawson Carr barreled a double to lead the Trojans at the plate. Ryan Turner, Jack Duffy, and Drew Anderson contributed one single each.
SOFTBALL
Beecher 19, Central 3 (3 innings)
Cheyanna Stluka went 4-for-4 with a triple for a team-high four RBIs and three runs scored to lead Beecher at the plate. Abby Sippel added four hits, including two doubles for three RBIs and three runs scored. Alyssa Oldenburg, Kylie Cook and Kamryn Koontz had three hits each. Abigail Shepard claimed the victory on the mound, giving up five hits and three runs over three innings of work.
Alana Gray went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI to lead the Comets at the plate. Ella White, Emma Skeen, and Audra Prairie had a single each. Katherine Winkel chipped in a double.
Streator 7, Peotone 6
Streator scored four runs in the sixth to secure a comeback victory against Peotone. Ashley Veltman went 1-for-3 with a three-run homerun for a team-high three RBIs to lead the Blue Devils at the plate. Maddy Kibelkis and Emma Spagnoli had two hits each. Alyssa Pasch had a double in four plate appearances.
Herscher 19, Lisle 0 (3 innings)
Alison Hassett went 2-for-2 with a homerun for three RBIs to lead Herscher. Mary Kanak had three hits, including a triple for three RBIs. Mia Ruder had two singles and Emma Powers chipped in a double. Annistin Hackley picked up the win on the mound, giving up one hit with five strikeouts over three innings pitched.
Momence 16, Donovan 0 (4 innings)
No individual stats were available for Momence.
Dayla Castillo went 1-for-1 with a double to lead the Wildcats. Makyala Dietrich and Kenzie Faupel had one single each.
Grant Park 18, Grace Christian 3 (4 innings)
Brooke Veldhuizen recorded a homerun for a team-high five RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Dragons. Molly Markland and Grace Fick had two hits each. Markland also recorded the win on the mound, giving up four hits and two earned runs over four innings of work.
Angelina Larsen, Natalie Dalton, Liz Kibbons, and Aynslee Pasel tallied one single each to lead the Crusaders at the plate.
Dwight 15, Putnam County 0
Jordan Schultz collected five hits in five plate appearances to lead the Trojans at the plate. Samantha Harsh earned the victory on the mound, allowing zero runs on two hits, striking out five and walking zero over five innings of work. Megan Livingston went 4-for-5 with a triple.
Trinity 20, Iroquois West 4
Paige Brands had four RBIs to lead the Eagles at the plate. Kierstin Moody and Tori Wells both went 2-for-4 with two RBIs each. Knieley Smith earned the win in the circle, striking out 11 with no runs allowed to earn her third win on the season.
No individual stats were available for the Raiders.
Watseka 13, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 4
Natalie Petersen went 4-for-5 with four runs scored and one RBI to lead the Warriors. Jasmine Essington added three hits for three runs scored and two RBIs. Allie Hoy, Briana Denault, and Claire Curry chipped in two hits each. Caitlin Corzine went all seven innings on the mound, giving up eight hits and three earned runs to pick up the win.
Manteno 14, Reed-Custer 3
Ava Peterson and Avery Osborn had four hits each to lead Manteno. Lily Bivona went 3-for-3 and Kenzie Hespen chipped in three hits for three RBIs. Alyssa Dralle claimed the win in the circle, giving up four hits and two earned runs with 13 strikeouts over seven inning pitched to improve to 4-0 on the season.
Gardner-South Wilmington 13, St. Anne 3 (6 innings)
Hannah Frescura went 5-for-5 with two RBIs to lead the Panthers. Bella Vice added four hits for three RBIs. Makaila McDaniel totaled two homers in three plate appearances. Jayden Buchanan tossed a complete game, giving up four hits and three runs to claim the win on the mound.
Mya Beard recorded a double and a homerun to lead the Comets. Halie LaGrange had two hits.
Milford 12, South Newton 9
Brynlee Wright went 4-for-4 with a triple for three RBIs to lead the Bearcats. Emmaleah Marshino added three hits, including a double for two RBIs. Lydia Puetz collected two hits for three RBIs. Kirstyn Lucht earned the victory on the mound, giving up three earned runs with six strikeouts.
Eirca Sirois recorded a double to lead the Cardinals.
GIRLS SOCCER
Wilmington 4, Plano 4
Wilmington and Plano tied after neither team could put eachother away late. Abbie Rampa had two goals to lead the Wildcats. Ella Banas had one score and an assist. Alaina Clark had two scores.
Beecher 3, Manteno 2
Morgan Magruder, Charlotte Farrar, and Zamara Killis scored one goal each to lead Beecher. Brooklyn Burdick had an assist while goalkeeper Taylor Kills recorded three saves behind the net.
No individual stats were available for Manteno.
BADMINTON
Bradley-Bourbonnais 11, Stagg 4
Kate Spittal, Tara DePoister, Hanna Thompson, Sarrah Denton, Leslie Lovell, Gabby Hubbs, and Laura Tejero all recorded singles play victories to lead the Boilermakers. Doubles partners Spittal and DePoister, Thompson and Tejero, Hubbs and Gabby Rounds each added a straight-set doubles victory while the partnering of Vivian Myrick and Denton chipped in a third-set tiebreaker doubles win.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Tri-Point finished with 12.5 team points to take fourth out of four teams in the Eureka Invitational. Pleasant Plains finished in first with 65 team points. Bobby Mogged led the Chargers with two first-place finishes in the 110-meter hurdles and long jump competitions. Jose Amador added two fourth-place finishes in the 1600-meter distance race and triple jump.
Coal City finished with 64 team points to edge Reed-Custer (46 team points) and Wilmington (31 team points) in the Coalers home triangular meet.
Christian Micetich took first in the 400-meter race and long jump to lead Coal City. Colten Sztapka added a win in the high jump while Ethan Schrogham chipped in a victory in the 3200-meter distance race. Collin Dames took first in the shot put.
No individual stats were available for Reed-Custer or Wilmington.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Tri-Point totaled two team points to take fourth overall out of four teams in the Eureka Invitational. Normal finished first overall with 83 team points. Mikayla English took third overall in the triple jump to lead the Chargers.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda Invitational
PBL finished with 104 team points, which was 24 more points than second-place finisher Watseka. Iroquois West finished in fifth with 61 points, followed by Milford in seventh (51 team points) and Central in eighth with 26 team points.
Haven Meyer, Haven Maple, Emily Miller, and Raegan Gooding claimed first overall in the 4x100-meter relay race to lead the Warriors. Megan Martin added a victory in the shot put while Maple chipped in a win in the triple jump.
Jasmine Cullum took first in the 800-meter race to lead Milford.
Ella Rhodes claimed first overall in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles to lead Iroquois West. Vivien Griffin finished first in the long jump.
Laney Bottorf finished second in the triple jump to lead Central.
