BASEBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 7, Bolingbrook 5

BBCHS improved to 4-1 on the season following a two-run victory over Bolingbrook. Andrew Schweigert recorded a three-run homerun to help lead the Boilermakers. Vernon Malone and Caio Norimatsu had two hits apiece. Tyler Wilson went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI. Spencer Boudreau picked up the win on the bump, allowing six hits and two earned runs over four innings.

