WRESTLING
IHSA Class 3A Granite City Sectional
Bradley-Bourbonnais will send two individuals to the state finals. Ethan Spacht (106 pounds) took third and Ty Starr (145) finished in fourth to both help themselves advance to the state finals at the State Farm Center in Champaign Thursday.
IHSA Class 1A Girls Wrestling Andrew Sectional
Coal City, Kankakee, Reed-Custer and Wilmington each secured one or more girls who will advance to the first-ever girls state finals next week in Champaign.
Carly Ford led the Coalers with a first-place finish in the 125-pound weight division.
Estefany Mendez recorded a second-place finish in the 120-pound division to lead the Kays. Kankakee’s Alejandra Cornejo (135 pounds) finished third to also secure a bid to state.
Reed-Custer’s Judith Gamboa notched second overall in the 105-pound weight class to advance herself to state as an individual.
Dezirae Yanke led Wilmington with a second-place finish in the 155-pound weight class to notch a bid to the state finals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
IHSA Class 1A Regional quarterfinals
Grant Park 51, Donovan-St. Anne 23
Grant Park’s double-digit win over the Wildcats helped themselves advance to the regional semifinal round against Lexington on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Watseka. Brooke Veldhuizen poured in 25 points to lead the Dragons. Mikala Loschavio recorded 11 points, followed by teammates Andi Dotson (seven points) and Alejandra Moldanado (six points).
No individual stats were available for Donovan-St. Anne.
Cissna Park 65, Calvary Christian 11
Cissna Park’s dominant win over Calvary Christian puts the Timberwolves in the regional semifinal round, where they will face-off against Ridgeview on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Ridgeview. Mikayla Knake led Cissna Park with 20 points, six steals, four rebounds, and two assists. Morgan Sinn notched nine points, six steals, and five rebounds. Brooklyn Stadeli had nine points five rebounds, and three steals.
Tri-Point 53, Cornerstone Christian 31
Tri-Point will advance to the regional semifinal round against Milford at 6 p.m. on Monday at Ridgeview. No individual stats were available for the Chargers.
Dwight 34, Gardner-South Wilmington 25
Dwight’s nine point victory over the Panthers help them advance to regional semifinals against Newark at home at 6 p.m. on Monday. Lilly Duffy led the Trojans with 14 points and seven rebounds. Kassy Kodat scored eight points to go with six rebounds and two steals. Brooke Vigna tallied six points and 10 rebounds.
Addi Fair led the Panthers with 15 points.
IHSA Class 2A Regional quarterfinals
Herscher 68, Reed-Custer 13
Herscher improved to 24-7 to help advance themselves to the regional semifinals where they will go head-to-head with Prairie Central at 7:30 p.m. on Monday at Reed-Custer. Gwenyth Jackubowski led the Tigers with 12 points, including two made 3-pointers. Elise Kukuck scored 12 points, followed by teammates Macey Moore (11) and Mia Ruder (10).
Sam Primont tallied five points and two rebounds to lead the Comets. Laci Newbrough hauled in a team-high five rebounds. Kaylee Tribble had four rebounds.
Wilmington 35, Manteno 32
No individual stats were available for Wilmington. Wilmington will advance to the regional semifinal round against Peotone at 6 p.m. on Monday at Reed-Custer.
Chloee Boros led the Panthers with 10 points and seven rebounds. Katherine Gaffney had six points.
El Paso-Gridley 46, Coal City 43
Mia Ferrias totaled 11 points, three rebounds, and a steal to lead the Coalers. Abby Gagliardo had eight points and nine rebounds. Kerigan Copes chipped in tow steals.
Central 46, Momence 16
Central will advance to the regional semifinals against St. Joseph-Ogden at 6 p.m. on Monday at Bishop McNamara. Gracie Schroeder finished with 18 points to lead the Comets. Alana Gray added 11 points, which was five more points than teammates Katherine Winkel and Kassidy LeClair.
Sydnee VanSwol led Momence with a team-high six points. Britta Lindgren had five points and eight rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Iroquois West 46, South Newton 34
Iroquois West improved to 22-5 overall. Cannon Leonard notched a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Raiders. Peyton Rhodes scored 13 points and Sam McMillan had eight points.
Cissna Park 62, Grace Christian 61
Malaki Verkler’s 28 points led the Timberwolves. Gavin Savoree poured in another 24 points and Gavin Spitz had six points.
Zach McGuirt totaled a team-high 27 points to lead the Crusaders. Miles Schaasfsma scored 14 points and Tyler Bowen chipped in two points.
Streator 62, Reed-Custer 55
Reed-Custer’s Jace Christian shot 6-of-19 from the field to total a team-high 19 points. Lucas Foote finished with 12 points and two assists. Chris Hill recorded eight points and seven rebounds.
Indian Creek Shootout
Beecher 60, Chicago Hope 50
Beecher improved to 22-7 overall this season to help tie the 1968-69 school record for most wins in a season. Adyn McKinley led the Bobcats with 29 points and 13 rebounds. Duane Doss added 13 points while Mitch Landis chipped in seven points. Rio Llamas had six points.
Lindblom 47, Herscher 41
Brock Wenzelman poured in 19 points to lead the Tigers. Carson Splear had 11 points and Trey Schwarzkopf chipped in nine points.
BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
2022 Proviso West Valentine Relays
Kankakee’s relay team took first-place in the 4x200-meter relay race with a time one minute and 34.38 seconds. The Kays also snagged first overall in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of three minutes and 36.08 seconds.
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
2022 Proviso West Valentine Relays
Kankakee also won the 4x200-meter relay in the girls division after securing a first-place time of one minute and 50.55 seconds.
