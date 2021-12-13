GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bolingbrook 57, Bradley-Bourbonnais 38
Ellie Haggard led the Boilermakers with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Trinity Davis splashed three 3-pointers and totaled 11 points. Madison Kelly had six points as the Boilermakers fell to 6-5 on the season.
Iroquois West Holiday Tournament (at Onarga)
Herscher 48, Dwight 14
Herscher improved to 11-3 overall while notching its third-straight win in the Raider holiday tournament. Ella Gessner's 16 points led the Tigers. Macey Moore contributed 12 points and Elise Kukuck had seven points. Herscher will advance to the tournament championship game against Milford at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Onarga.
Dwight's Kassy Kodat totaled five points, followed by teammates Mikalah Bregin (four points), and Njomza Asllani (three points).
Milford 41, Wilmington 16
Milford improved to 10-3 on the season. Hunter Mowrey recorded a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Bearcats. Abby Tovey had seven points and Anna Hagan tallied five points. Milford will advance to the tournament championship game against Herscher at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Onarga.
No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.
Iroquois West Holiday Tournament (at Iroquois West)
Iroquois West 33, Gardner-South Wilmington 26
Shea Small scored a team-high 11 points to lead the Raiders. Ilyana Nambo totaled 10 points.
Addi Fair totaled 11 points to lead the Panthers.
Hoopeston 35, Central 34
No individual stats were available for Central, who dropped a heart-breaker to the Cornjerkers Monday.
REGULAR SEASON
Watseka 41, Oakwood 37
Watseka improved to 10-1 on the season. Allie Hoy tallied 12 points and five rebounds to lead the Warriors. Sydney McTaggart added 12 points and six rebounds. Raegan Gooding had six points.
Beecher 77, Illinois Lutheran 17
Beecher improved to 4-4 on the season with a resounding win in River Valley Conference action. Abby Shepard poured in a team-high 24 points to go along with five steals, three rebounds, and three assists. Morgan McDermott added 19 points, four steals, and four assists. Rhiannon Saller chipped in eight points.
Manteno 42, Streator 22
Manteno improved to 3-7 on the season. Kylie Saathoff totaled 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Panthers. Chloee Boros had seven points and Katherine Gaffney tallied six points and six rebounds.
Peotone 68, Lisle 32
Peotone improved to 8-3 on the season. Mady Kibelkis totaled 21 points to lead the Blue Devils. Jenna Hunter recorded 12 points and eight rebounds. Danielle Piper had 11 points, which was one more point than teammate Addie Graffeo. Madi Schroeder contributed seven points, seven assists, and five rebounds.
Prairie Central 49, Coal City 25
Molly Stiles recorded eight points, four rebounds, and a steal to lead the Coalers. Abby Gagliardo tallied a team-high four steals. Makayla Henline added seven points and three steals.
Grace Christian 22, Momence 14
No individual stats were available for the Crusaders, who won their first game of the season and their first game as members of the River Valley Conference.
Sydnee VanSwol totaled eight points, two steals, and two blocks to lead Momence. Kaylee VanSwol added seven rebounds. Alexis Carrington chipped in a team-high three steals.
Tri-Point 47, Donovan-St. Anne 31
No individual stats were available for Tri-Point, who saw its record improve to 3-7 with Monday's 16-point win.
Paiton Lareau notched 12 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and a steal to lead Donovan-St. Anne. Jenna Schermann and Tiffany DeYoung tallied five points apiece. Laela Lopez recorded a team-high three steals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bradley-Bourbonnais 69, Plainfield Central 58
Owen Freeman totaled a double-double with 29 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Boilermakers. Isaiah Davis scored 16 points and Ethan Kohl chipped in five points and four rebounds.
Grant Park 55, Grace Christian 48
John Kveck totaled 14 points to lead the Dragons. Trey Boecker splashed three made 3-pointers for nine points. Tyler Hudson had 11 points. Grant Park improved to 5-3 overall as winners of five out of their last six games.
Zach McGuirt dropped a team-high 24 points to lead the Crusaders. Miles Schaafsma contributed 14 points.
BOYS BOWLING
Kankakee 2660, Rich Township 2294
In scratch series action Monday, the Kays earned a comfortable victory against their Southland Athletic Conference foes. Mason Marshall led the Kays with a 656 and Jake Zubry bowled a 621.
