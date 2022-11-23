Wrestling

WRESTLING

Central-Iroquois West 71, Rantoul 6; Central-Iroquois West 72, Kankakee 6

Central opened its season with back-to-back victories over Rantoul and Kankakee. The Comets had 12 grapplers go 2-0 on the evening. Blake Hemp (113 pounds), John Randles (120), Garrison Bailey (126), Kayden Cody (132), Gage Poyner (138), Gianni Panozzo (145), Giona Panozzo (152), Brayden Morris (160), Maxwell Joseph (170), Garron Perzee (182), Hunter Hull (220) and Noah Gomez (285) each helped lead Central by winning both of their respective matches.

