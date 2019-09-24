Daily Journal Staff
BOYS SOCCER
Rivals Cup
Herscher 2, Rich South 0
Goals from Bascom Jackson and Trey Schwarzkopf led the way for the Tigers in a shutout win against Rich South in Rivals Cup action.
Milford Nelson and Jacob Schultz provided one assist each, and Jack Holohan made two saves in his eighth shutout in net this season for Herscher.Illiana Christian 4, Beecher 0
Beecher fell to 6-6 on the season with a shutout loss to Illiana in their Rivals Cup matchup.
Miguel Herrera made eight saves in the loss.Grant Park 2, Kankakee 1
Two second-half goals for the Dragons vaulted them past the Kays in a Rivals Cup win.
Owen Reynolds opened the scoring on an unassisted goal, and Nolan Schneider provided the clincher on an assist from Ayden Delaney.
Troy Reynolds made five saves for the Dragons as they improved to 6-6 on the season.REGULAR SEASON
Bradley-Bourbonnais 2, Sandburg 1
After a goal in the first half from Peter Sorich, the Boilers got the go-ahead goal when Tyler Schiltz fed J.B. Smith for what coach Rohan Robinson called “the best goal we scored all season long,” to give the Boilers a one-goal win.
Emmet Wolff had seven saves in net.Grace Christian 4, Watseka 0
No statistics were provided for this game.VOLLEYBALL
Kankakee 2, Thornridge 0 (25-12, 25-16)
The Kays improved their win streak to 11 consecutive matches with a two-set victory against Thornridge.Tri-Point 2, Cissna Park 1 (20-25, 25-23, 25-21)
Sierra Hummel was excellent as the Chargers rallied back with wins in the second and third sets to take down the Timberwolves.
Hummel finished with 13 kills, 12 digs, three assists and four aces for Tri-Point. Britney Billerbeck added 11 assists and nine digs, and Meline Schuette had eight kills and 12 digs.
Kristen Walder led Cissna Park in the loss with eight kills and 15 digs, and Mikayla Knake had 33 assists.Illinois Lutheran 2, St. Anne 1 (21-25, 25-11, 25-11)
The Cardinals picked up a surprise win in the first set against the River Valley Conference favorites but ran out of steam from there.
Grace Langellier led St. Anne with 10 kills, Emily Greene made 23 digs and Taylor DeYoung had 10 assists in the loss. The Cardinals fell to 4-6 overall and 2-4 in the River Valley Conference.Milford 2, Schlarman 0 (25-15, 25-12)
The Bearcats improved to 8-2-1 overall and 3-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference with a two set win against Schlarman.
Caley Mowrey led the way for Milford with 14 kills. Emmaleah Marshino salvaged 13 digs, and Kaylee Warren set up 27 assists in the victory.Grant Park 2, Donovan 0 (25-18, 25-18)
The Dragons made short work of the Wildcats in an RVC win, thanks in part to a seven-kill effort from Madi Meherg.
Grace Gorman added 12 digs, and Hadleigh Loitz passed out nine assists in the win.Woodland 2, Dwight 0 (25-13, 25-14)
The Trojans couldn’t find an answer for Woodland in a one-sided loss.
Kayla Kodat had three kills, four assists and three digs for Dwight, and Alexis Thetard added two kills and five digs.Coal City 2, Reed-Custer 1 (25-20, 20-25, 25-17)
The Coalers picked up a three-set win against the rival Comets at the fifth annual Megan Bugg Childhood Cancer Night to improve their record to 7-9 on the season.
Rose Feeney had 17 assists and seven digs for Coal City, McKenna Fitzpatrick had 10 kills and four digs, Natalie Durham added nine kills and four digs, and Luci Hakey piled up a whopping 25 digs.BOYS GOLF
Iroquois West 185, Blue Ridge 194, Fisher 251
A nice group of scoring in the forties was key for the Raiders as they picked up wins against Blue Ridge and Fisher at Willow Pond in Rantoul.
Ryan Tilstra led the way for Iroquois West with a 42, Kade Kimmel and Jack Pree each shot 47, and Jack McMillan rounded out the qualifiers with a 49.
Blue Ridge’s Aaron Jayne was the match’s medalist with a 37.Lincoln-Way Central 180, Bradley-Bourbonnais 188
The Boilermakers came up just short in a SouthWest Suburban Conference matchup with the Knights.
Isaac Fabbro shot the Boilers’ best round with a 45, Jordan Lamatsch shot a 47, and Austin Lucas and Austin Botica rounded out the qualifiers with twin rounds of 48.Bismarck-Henning 174, Milford 186, Salt Fork 226
Milford handily defeated Salt Fork but wasn’t quite able to keep pace with Bismarck-Henning at Shewami.
CJ VanHoveln tied with Bismarck’s Kevin Cloop for medalist honors with a 40. James Birch shot a 43, Luke McCabe shot 51, and Kaleb Harris rounded out the Bearcats’ qualifiers at 52.Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 172, Watseka 183
Lukas Ball came through for the Warriors again with a medal winning round of 39, but he didn’t get enough support for Watseka to hang around against GC-M-S.
Zachary Hickman joined Ball in qualifying with a 45, Leevi Bruens shot a 49, and Jordan Schroeder was fourth on the score card with a 50.GIRLS GOLF
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 214, Watseka 233
Natalie Schroder led Watseka with a team-best 49, as the Warriors suffered a loss to the Falcons at Railside.
Allie Hoy also qualified for Watseka with a 58, Haley Essington shot a 62, and Caitlin Corzine finished fourth with a 64.TENNIS
Watseka 5, Bishop McNamara 2
The Warriors picked up wins in all three doubles matches to boost them past the Irish.
Hannah Morales and Ashton Peters slogged out an extended 8-8, 11-9 win in No. 1 Doubles for the Warriors, defeating McNamara’s Jessica Vickery and Amelia Conroy in a marathon.
Emily Crosswell and Laura Macias then defeated Lilia Provost and Brooke Leasure 8-2 in No. 2 Doubles, and Emma Simons and Katelyn Hatch completed the doubles sweep with an 8-5 win against Lizzie Salerno and Allison Perez in No. 3 Doubles.
The Irish fared a bit better in singles action, particularly at the top of the card. Emma Gerth picked up a 6-3, 6-0 win against Watseka’s Hannah Morales in No. 1 Singles and Mya Pinski notched a 6-4, 6-2 win against Ashton Peters in No. 2 Singles, but that was the end of the line for the Irish.
Watseka’s Emily Crosswell won her No. 3 Singles match against Abby Richey 6-2, 6-1 and Katelyn Hatch beat Eymmy Vargas 6-0, 6-3.Bradley-Bourbonnais 4, Lincoln-Way West 3
In spite of a rare loss from No. 1 Singles star Izzy Fritz, the Boilers still battled to a hard-fought SouthWest Suburban Conference win.
Fritz fell to West’s Natalie Singh 6-3, 6-2, but teammates Mary Henderson and Alex Smith came through in No. 2 and No. 3 Singles, respectively.
Henderson defeated Sarah Fuchsgruber 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 and Smith defeated Megan Spikings 6-1, 7-5.
The Boilers then split their doubles matchups en route to the team win. Harley Ondo and Mia Schwada picked up the win in No. 1 Doubles by a 6-0, 6-3 final against Alaina Spader and Julia McKellar, then Maria Sosa and Danae Williams earned a knock-down-drag-out No. 3 Doubles victory 7-5, 5-7, 10-8 against Maya Haag and Hailey Czarnowski to clinch things.
