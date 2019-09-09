VOLLEYBALL
Herscher 2, Prairie Central 0 (25-18, 25-20)
Claudia Huston did it all for the Tigers, racking up seven kills, nine digs and two aces as the Tigers rolled past Prairie Central. Olivia Ruder also had a pair of aces and recorded eight digs, while Maddy Offerman had six kills.
Milford 2, St. Anne 1 (25-20, 24-26, 25-13)
The Cardinals peaked in the second set to make this one a match, but the Bearcats were too strong for too long Monday.
Kaylee Warren had 24 assists, 10 digs and a block for the Bearcats. Caley Mowrey had eight kills and a block, while Maya McEwen had three aces.
Brandi Chase had three kills, six assists and a block before leaving with an injury early in the third set. Kenzie Nicholson had six kills. Taylor DeYoung had 10 assists and Kendall Yuknis had eight digs.
Peotone 2, Central 0 (25-19, 25-11)
McKenna Evans led the Blue Devils past the Comets with 14 assists, three digs and two aces. Malya Sayre had four aces and Lily Grace Stupegia had nine digs. Hanna Gonzalez had three digs and two kills.
Kaylen Boudreau had five digs, four blocks and two kills for the Comets. Hannah Offerman added four blocks, five digs and nine assists.
Tri-Point 2, Cornerstone 0 (25-19, 26-24)
Sierra Hummel dominated on Monday, leading the Chargers in kills (six) and aces (three), while she also tied Ellenie Dyrby and Melina Schuette with a team-high nine digs and tied Brittney Billerbeck with a team-high seven assists.
Grant Park 2, Cissna Park 0 (25-11, 25-14)
A balanced Dragons attack gave the Timberwolves more than they could handle Monday.
Brooke Veldhuizen had four kills and three blocks for the Dragons, while Madi Meherg continued to dazzle at the service line with four aces. Grace Gorman had 13 digs and Hadleigh Loitz had nine assists.
Audrey Kaeb and Emma Morical each had three kills for the Timberwolves. Mikayla Knake had 13 digs and seven assists.
Bismarck-Henning 2, Iroquois West 0 (25-12, 25-16)
Shelby Johnson had 11 digs, three blocks, two kills and an ace to lead the Raiders. Emma Lopez had six digs and three assists. Lilli Rodriguez had four digs and Mallori Fairley had a kill.
Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Dwight 0 (25-11, 25-17)
Kaitlynn Kavanaugh racked up eight kills, two blocks and a dig as the Panthers cruised past Dwight. Carson Halpin had four kills, three aces and three digs, while Kennedy Fair had 17 assists.
BOYS SOCCER
Iroquois West 8, Blue Ridge 1
Diego Camarena had another hat trick and an assist to give the Raiders another blowout win. Jean Meza had two goals, while Angel Barajas had a goal and an assist. Lucas Alvarez and Jimmy Andrade each scored a goal and Conner Price had an assist. Ulises Aguilera had four saves.
Kankakee 7, Crete-Monee 0
Kankakee's youth movement continued Monday, as six of the Kays' goals came from underclassmen.
Humberto Baez had two goals and two assists, while Israel Chaca also scored twice. Ulises Andrade, Chris Garcia and Christopher Garcia all added a goal apiece, while Andrade had a pair of assists. Kevin Quinones had four saves, Chris Groesbeck had three saves and Pavel Andrade had an assist.
BOYS GOLF
Bradley-Bourbonnais 179, Reed-Custer 209
Isaac Fabro earned medalist honors with a 42 to lead the Boilers, while teammate Jordan Lamatsch was right behind Fabro with a 43. The Boilers were rounded out by Matt Marzke (46) and Austin Lucas (47).
Dwight 185, Watseka 189
In a back-and-forth battle from top to bottom, the Trojans took the narrow victory, thanks to a 43 from medalist Anthony Dinelli, a 44 from Mason Tjelle, a 46 from Sevin Vargas and a 52 from Brody Hoegger.
Lukas Ball finished a shot off the lead for Watseka with a 44. Jordan Schroeder shot a 45, Dylan Harris shot a 46 and Zachary Hickman shot a 54.
Schlarman 189, Milford 192, Cissna Park 241, Hoopeston 252
Milford's James Birch led all local golfers with a 46. C.J. VanHoveln was right behind with a 47, followed by Salym Estes (49) and Kaleb Harris (50).
Grant Park 209, Wilmington 248
Ryan Dulin was laps ahead of both his Grant Park teammates and the opposition, as his 39 was 11 shots ahead of anyone else and easily gave him the title of medalist.
The Dragons were rounded out by Andrew Fulk (50), Luke Techau (58) and Kyle Veldhuizen (62). Wilmington was led by Patrick Robbins (54) and rounded out by Tadan Yakima (58), Kaden Lewis (63) and Evan Geiss (72).
GIRLS GOLF
Hoopeston 244, Milford 255
Kristin Butler led Milford with a 58.
GIRLS TENNIS
GCMS 5, Watseka 4
Hannah Morales (8-5), Ashton Peters (8-4) and Emily Crosswell (8-6) earned singles victories for the Warriors, while Peters and Crosswell picked up an 8-3 win in doubles action.
