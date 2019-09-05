Volleyball
Herscher 2, Lisle 0 (25-7, 25-8)
The Tigers made quick work of Lisle in an Illinois Central Eight Conference battle.
Claudia Huston led the way with six kills for Herscher, while Olivia Mendell added four aces and Ana Rice made seven assists. The Tigers are 7-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play this season.
Ridgeview 2, Cissna Park 0 (25-7, 25-19)
The Timberwolves were unable to keep pace with Ridgeview in a two set loss.
Mikayla Knake set up eight assists in the loss for Cissna Park, while Audrey Kaeb added nine digs and Emma Morrical made seven digs. The ‘Wolves are 2-5 overall this season.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Watseka 1 (25-4, 24-26, 25-16)
The Warriors were unable to bounce back from a dreadful start and suffered a Sangamon Valley Conference loss to the Panthers.
Kinzie Parsons led Watseka with eight kills in the loss, while Kennedy McTaggart added four.
Grace Smith dished out nine assists in the loss and Sydney McTaggart made 21 digs. The Warriors are now 2-3-1 overall and 0-1 in conference play.
Grant Park 2, Tri-Point 0 (25-13, 25-22)
Grant Park picked up a quick, two-set win over the Chargers.
Rylee Panozzo made seven kills in the victory, Hadleigh Loitz added three aces and 15 assists and Grace Gorman made 14 digs.
Sierra Hummel had seven kills for Tri-Point in the loss, Brittney Billerbeck had four assists and Emma Creek had six digs.
Manteno 2, Wilmington 0 (25-23, 25-13)
The Panthers remain unbeaten on the young season at 3-0 overall and 2-0 in I-8 play following a win at home over Wilmington.
Sariah Schulteis led the way for Manteno with eight service aces and 11 digs, while Karli Wenzel and Reese Bachus added four kills each and Kenna Selk handed out seven assists.
Chloe Sanford led the Wildcats with four kills in the loss.
St. Anne 2, Donovan 0 (25-16, 25-21)
The Cardinals evened out their season standing at 1-1 overall and in River Valley Conference play with a two-set win over Donovan.{div}Brandi Chase led the way for St. Anne with eight kills and six assists, Taylor DeYoung handed out 12 assists and Grace Langellier added four kills and three digs in the victory.
Central 2, Iroquois West 0 (25-19, 27-25)
The Comets picked up a two-set win on the road over Iroquois West.
Riley Thompson led Central with five kills and four blocks, while Hanna Offerman added eight assists and three blocks.
Emma Lopez handed out 11 assists in the loss for the Raiders and Shelby Johnson had six kills.
Peotone 2, Coal City 1 (25-16, 14-25, 25-21)
Peotone outlasted the Coalers in a hard fought battle to pick up an Interstate Eight Conference win.
Malya Sayre notched 14 kills for Peotone in the victory, while McKenna Evans meted out 23 assists and Grace Renier added seven kills.
Soccer
Peotone 9, Reed-Custer 0
Led by a hat trick from German Lopez, the Blue Devils outright dominated the Comets in a conference showdown.
Bart Budz and Darragh Jeffrey added two goals apiece for Peotone, while Austin Coulter and Wil Graffeo chipped in with one goal each.
Grant Park 7, Central 0
The Dragons delivered a beatdown at home against the Comets.
Ayden Delaney led the charge for Grant Park with three goals and an assist in the lopsided win. Ayden Nunley, Ethan Damler, Emilio Sandoval and Luke VanDrunen also added one goal apiece.
Herscher 3, Coal City 0
A pair of goals from Jace Martin and a trio of assists from Bascom Jackson led the way to a win for the Tigers.
Milford Nelson also added a goal and Jack Holohan made nine saves in the shutout as Herscher improved its record to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play this season.
Streator 9, Wilmington 0
The Wildcats were unable to get things going in a one-sided loss to Streator.
Joey Orr made four saves in net for Wilmington and Sam Dennis made three saves.
Manteno 4, Lisle 1
Ion Barrio string together three goals for the Panthers in a road win over Lisle.
AJ Gilliam added one goal and one assist for Manteno, while Alec Miller, Cody Mather and Drew St. Aubin dished out one assist apiece.
The Panthers are now 4-0 on the season.
Iroquois West 8, St. Anne 3
Diego Camarena scored an incredible six goals for the Raiders in their road win over St. Anne.
Lucas Alvarez and Angel Barajas added one goal each.
Boys Golf
Coal City 183, Reed-Custer 191
Cade Mueller led all scorers with a career best 35 to help Coal City pick up a conference win over the Comets at Highpoint Golf Course.
Tyler Johnson, Cam Lander and Zach Gagliardo rounded out the qualifying scorers for the Coalers in the victory.
Peotone 191, Lisle 228
Connor Janik’s medal-worthy round of 43 led the way to a comfortable Peotone win over Lisle at Cardinal Creek.
The Blue Devils are 3-1 in conference play this season.
Kankakee 204, St. Anne 211
An excellent round from St. Anne’s Brooks Schoon was not enough to overcome a consistent team performance from Kankakee.
Carson Splear led the Kays with a team-best round of 48 and was joined in qualifying by Drake McPhail (51), Payne Tedford (52) and Nathan Draper (53)
Schoon won medalist honors by a comfortable seven strokes with a round of 41, while Connor Cotton (48), Ryan Sirois (56) and Megan Stegall (66) also qualified for the Cardinals.
Seneca 187, Dwight 196, Manteno 206
Anthony Dinelli’s medal-worty round of 43 wasn’t quite enough to boost the Trojans into first place in triangular action with Seneca and Manteno.
Mason Tjelle (48), Sevin Vargas (50) and Brody Hoegger (55) also qualified for Dwight.
Manteno’s qualifying scorers were Avery Taylor (45), Brandon Nieft (49), Carter McCormick (56) and Jackson Stawick (56).
