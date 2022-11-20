...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest gales to 35 kt with occasional 40 kt gale gusts
and significant waves to 6 ft occasionally to 8 ft expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
BBCHS improved to 2-1 on the season with the victory. Ellie Haggard led the Boilermakers with 12 points. Emmerson Longtin added nine points, which was one more point than teammate Skylar Grabow.
Peotone 59, T. F. North 25
Peotone improved to 2-0 on the season. Mady Kibelkis led the Blue Devils with a team-high 17 points. Madi Schroeder finished with 14 points, and Marissa Velasco had seven points.
Oak Forest 54, Kankakee 44
Nikkel Johnson scored 15 points to help pace the Kays in their first defeat of the season. Benkwasha Stroud had 10 points, and Taleah Turner contributed nine points. Lynlee Jubin chipped in eight points.
Chicago Christian 40, Beecher 24
Trinity Bonham and Evelyn Jablonski each scored six points to help pace the Bobcats. Sydney Bonham had five points. Jenna Pevion totaled three points from the foul line.
