SOFTBALL

Peotone 2, Bishop McNamara 1

Ava Cosmos recorded a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to help lead the Blue Devils past the Fightin’ Irish. Mackenzie Strough added one double in three plate appearances. Autumn Clay had an RBI single. Sophie Klawitter earned the win in a complete-game effort, allowing one run on three hits with 10 strikeouts.

