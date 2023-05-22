Baseball File Art
Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BASEBALL

IHSA Class 3A Morris Regional quarterfinals:(8)LaSalle-Peru 10, (9)Kankakee 0 (5 Innings)

Kankakee's season came to an end with a 12-20 overall record after falling to LaSalle-Peru in the regional quarterfinals.

