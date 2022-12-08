Beecher looks to stay atop RVC
Entering the start of the 2022-23 season, the Beecher girls basketball team carried a 39-game River Valley Conference winning streak into the year and sole conference champions in each of the past four seasons.
A new cast of main characters has seen that winning streak end early this season, but as this Bobcats team looks to find its footing, the hope remains that this year’s squad can keep the program’s winning ways.
After losing their entire starting lineup to either graduation or out-of-state moves, the Bobcats have carried over just a trio of players who entered the season with varsity experience of any kind — senior guards Kendall Kasput, Trinity Bonham and Sydney Bonham — from last year’s team that went 22-9 and won the RVC with a 16-0 conference record.
That trio, along with freshman guard Ava Pattenaude and sophomore forward Evelyn Jablonski, are the core head coach Adam Keen is bringing into battle this winter.
With program stalwarts like reigning two-time RVC Player of the Year and Associated Press Class 2A All-State honorable mention Abby Shepard now graduated and Daily Journal All-Area comrades Morgan McDermott (transfer out-of-state) and Rhianon Saller (graduation) also moved on, this new group will give Keen and the program a fresh look as they attempt to defend their crown.
“It isn’t most years that you lose an entire starting lineup and some key players off the bench due to graduation, but after nine players have left from a year ago, we find ourselves very young and inexperienced,” Keen said. “With that said, these girls are eager to learn and continue to put in the work, and I think if we can develop the way I envision, we will still compete for an RVC title and hopefully make some noise in the postseason.”
Senior-led Dragons look to keep climbing
After a deep senior class helped lead Grant Park to its first volleyball sectional championship in 35 years this fall, many of those same faces will attempt to lead the Dragons’ girls basketball team to greater heights as well.
Six of the nine players on the team’s roster are seniors that have seen the program’s winning percentage climb in each of the past three seasons, starting at 7-20 (.260) in 2019-20 until reaching an 18-10 (.640) percentage a year ago.
As last year’s RVC runners-up, the Dragons have also defeated reigning conference champion Beecher this season by a 33-13 final on Dec. 1, giving them optimism they can be the ones to potentially dethrone the Bobcats.
If they accomplish that goal, it will almost certainly be due to the continued standout play of a pair of four-year pillars in Delaney Panozzo (19 points, eight rebounds per game) and Brooke Veldhuizen (17 points, 15 rebounds per game), both of whom have made the last two Daily Journal All-Area teams and All-RVC teams, with Panozzo also earning an Associated Press Class 1A All-State honorable mention a year ago.
Bringing back two program cornerstones as part of a deep senior class that also includes the likes of Mikalea LaSchavio, Camryn Nowak Brow, Dylan Marcotte and Grace Fick gives coach Tim Thompson an idea of what this year could be.
“Looking forward to a fun season,” Thompson said.
Central short on size, but not on heart
Save for the pandemic-shortened season in 2019-20, when the Comets went 8-11, Central has managed to win double-digit games in every full season of head coach Rebecca Swigert-Fenton’s first seven years leading the program, a pattern the Comets hope to continue in 2022-23.
Some injury woes in the frontcourt have the Comets hobbled a bit to start the season, where they sit at 3-7 at the time of print, but the pieces are there for a successful year by the time February rolls around.
Senior guard Alana Gray is back after a junior season that saw her earn Daily Journal All-Area, All-River Valley Conference and All-Iroquois County recognition after averaging 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals per game a year ago. She’s joined in the backcourt by sophomore Gracie Schroeder, who earned second-team All-RVC and All-Area honorable mention status after a dependable freshman year and senior Emma Skeen.
Katherine Winkel is a senior Swigert-Fenton is high on after her continued development, providing a boost alongside sophomore forward Alexis Hall as the Comets look to improve upon last year’s 14-16 campaign.
“We are starting the season with both of our post players out indefinitely due to injury, but we will rely on the leadership and scoring of our veteran guards,” Swigert-Fenton said. “We will keep working on ways to compensate for our lack of size, but all I can ask is that they leave it all out on the court when they are done each night and we will be just fine.”
Chargers bring youthful experience into 2022-23
Tri-Point’s girls basketball program has won at least 10 games in nine of the past 10 full regular seasons, but the Chargers haven’t quite been able to get over the .500 mark since their 16-10 record a decade ago, something first-year head coach Aaron Robbins hopes to change with a group of considerable returning talent from last year’s team that went 11-16 and navigated the River Valley Conference to a 9-7 mark that was good for a fourth-place finish.
The Chargers bring back 10 players from that team, although Kyra Cathchart is the only senior. The second-team All-RVC guard will be joined by backcourt-mate Lainey Bertrand, a steady sophomore who made the All-RVC team as a freshman a season ago and is the leader of a deep group of seven sophomores.
With such a bevy of young and experienced players returning to join forces with notable newcomers in freshmen wings Adriana Hummel and Madison McNeil, Robbins knows this team’s stock can continue to go up after already winning two of their first three conference games this year.
“We are a young and hungry team with a lot of speed,” Robbins said. “We are looking to establish a new culture this year and have a lot of growing and learning to do, but have high goals of competing at the top of our conference.”
Gardner-South Wilmington looks to get back in RVC title hunt
Since Adam Leigh took charge of the Gardner-South Wilmington girls hoops program in 2010, he and the Panthers had never seen a season end without at least 10 wins until last year’s 8-23 campaign, and although this year’s team is rather young, with eight of the 14 players on the roster underclassmen, Leigh and his program know they can get right back into double-digit win territory as one of the most consistent programs in the River Valley Conference.
Coming off of last year’s 8-23 record, the Panthers did manage some conference success, as all eight wins came in RVC play and helped them to a fifth-place conference finish, one they hope to improve upon this year.
The main reason for that hope is the return of junior guard Addi Fair, one of the top returning players in all of Class 1A. The sensational sophomore was one of the state’s best freshman last year, when she earned All-RVC and Daily Journal All-Area honors, as well as an honorable mention on the Associated Press Class 1A All-State team and made the IHSA 3-Point contest finals after averaging 18.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 4.3 steals per game during her freshman year.
Fair’s sophomore teammate, Grace Olsen, will join her in the backcourt to give the program a formidable guard tandem as part of an athletic sophomore class that will be looked upon to play beyond their years.
“In order for us to remain competitive this season, we have to stay healthy and in shape,” Leigh said. “We have the talent to be competitive on any given night.”
Experienced Crusaders excited for season at hand
In his eighth year leading the Grace Christian girls basketball program, Chris Gnandt has rarely had a team enter the season with as much returning talent as this year’s Crusaders team, giving the program optimism they can improve upon last year’s 9-18 (7-9) record.
At the top of that returning talent are a pair of multi-year starters in the frontcourt, senior forward Alexa Doty and junior forward Natalie Dalton. Doty put up four triple-doubles during her All-RVC and Daily Journal All-Area junior campaign, where she averaged nine points and rebounds apiece and had a conference-best seven blocked shots a game. She joins forces with Dalton, who also averaged nine points a game last year and was a second-team All-RVC Daily Journal All-Area special mention.
They’re two of the five starters back in the fold this year and are joined by a trio of freshmen — Chloe Dandurand, Abby St. John and Miranda Glenn, to give Gnandt and his ballclub an exciting group that’s won two of its last three games at the time of print, a sign the team hopes continues.
“We return all five starters and are looking to continue to build on a much improved 2021-22 season,” Gnandt said. “During a rebuilding year, we experienced some growing pains, losing some winnable games, but I am confident it will make us a better team this year.
“Our goal is to challenge for the RVC crown.”
Wildcats not wary about their youth
Losing the leadership from her former longtime team captain and now graduate Claire Miller, fifth-year Donovan-St. Anne head coach Lane Walters will lean on the likes of her lone two seniors — Paiton Lareau (All-River Valley Conference) and Erica Sirois — to lead a youthful group that consists of nine underclassmen on the Wildcats’ roster of 13 players.
Expect Lareau to retain the star role both as the main scorer and rebounding threat to help alleviate the defensive pressure towards newcomers Jovi Kunsch (sophomore), Laylah Lou Walters (freshmen) and second-year varsity sophomore Tiffany DeYoung as the trio learns how to succeed in big-time minutes on the varsity stage.
“We are young but mighty ... the younger ones are coming in strong” Walters said. “I feel if we stay healthy and free of injuries, unlike last year, we will surprise a few people… and so I’m personally excited.”
That excitement by coach Walters will hope to afford her squad the opportunity outpace last year’s record, where the Wildcats finished 5-19 overall and 3-13 in the RVC.
Momence plans to keep building in the right direction
Without any senior leadership last season Momence did its best to use last year’s woes as a building block before concluding 2021-22 with a 2-23 overall record.
Having learned a lot from last year’s struggles, both as a team and as a coach, fourth-year head coach Rebekah Wigmore plans to use her returning seniors Britta Lindgren and Haylie Smart to help ease the transition for an array of talented underclassmen who are set to either take on more minutes as sophomores or get a their first taste of varsity action as freshmen.
The two veteran upperclassmen will be joined by returning sophomore guard Sydnee VanSwol and forward Azline Pfantz as well as talented freshmen A’Miracle Johnson and newcomer junior Avery Rosenbohm, who are all collectively set to lead Momence on any given night.
“Our motto for this year is to do better than the time before,” Wigmore said. “We have the talent on the team, so we are looking to explode in different areas, where the girls have their strengths.
“We are looking to be a team that keeps improving and people start looking at and by the end of the season we will have gained more victories, both on and off the court.”
