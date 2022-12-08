Beecher looks to stay atop RVC

Entering the start of the 2022-23 season, the Beecher girls basketball team carried a 39-game River Valley Conference winning streak into the year and sole conference champions in each of the past four seasons.

A new cast of main characters has seen that winning streak end early this season, but as this Bobcats team looks to find its footing, the hope remains that this year’s squad can keep the program’s winning ways.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

Recommended for you