Beecher looks to build off historic season
After a magical season in which they split they set a new school record with 26 wins and earned a share of the River Valley Conference (11-1), Beecher and head coach Tyler Shireman know that large voids need to be filled with the graduation of Associated Press and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 2A All-State second-teamer and two-time RVC Player of the Year Duane Doss, as well as his Daily Journal All-Area and All-RVC teammate Mitch Landis.
But Shireman and the Bobcats also know they have the pieces in place to keep the good times rolling.
Led by junior guard Adyn McGinley, who was an IBCA All-State honorable mention, All-Area pick and second-team All-RVC selection a year ago, the Bobcats will boast a new look, as senior center Rio Llamas is the only other returning starter, but know their two returning pieces are as solid of returning talents as there are in the area.
Several guards will join the flux this year, including juniors Jack Hayhurst Zack Johnson and Ethan Rydberg and sophomore Orlin Nesbitt. Aside from Llamas, senior Ethan Turney is the only other big man on the roster, which could lead the Bobcats to employ fast, guard-heavy looks that will be tough to defend, something the Bobcats hope can take them to another stellar season.
“We will look to build on last season’s success with a strong junior class and depth at the guard position,” Shireman said. “We look forward to being in the mix atop the RVC.”
Momence aiming for another season atop the RVC
The other team atop the RVC standings last year, Momence, also returns just two starters from a year ago, but also like the Bobcats, those two starters have already shown just how good they can be. Senior guards James Stevenson Jr. and Kud’de Bertram are both back and looking to lead Momence to back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2007-08 and 2008-09 after last year’s 22-4 (11-1) campaign.
Stevenson Jr. was one of the area’s premier playmakers a year ago, when his 13.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game helped him earn All-RVC and Daily Journal All-Area honors. Bertram was a nine point-per-game scorer and earned special mention All-RVC recognition as a junior. Carson Statler showed spurts of solid play as a junior reserve last year and will find himself a vital cog in this year’s machine.
Aside from their big three of returners, a bit of a youth movement is coming up to coach Kevin Ecker’s program. Juniors Ty and Terence Autman will join Momence’s busy backcourt while classmates Brandon Lynch and Ruben Aguilar Sanchez have seen themselves thrust into patrolling the frontcourt.
“Our three main returning players [Stevenson, Bertram and Statler] give us a solid foundation to build from — our hope is that our newcomers step into their roles and provide us with key contributions that we will need in order to have a successful season,” Ecker said. “Our goals this year are to contend for the RVC title and a regional championship.”
Experienced Comets shooting for the stars under new coach Perzee
The boys basketball team at Central hasn’t experienced a 20-win season in nearly a decade, last accomplishing that feat on the back end of back-to-back 20-plus-win, regional title-winning seasons in 2013-14.
But if first-year head coach Brad Perzee and his Comets have their way this winter, that’s exactly what they’ll accomplish in 2022-23.
“This season we are looking to utilize our speed and height to achieve our goal of having at least 20 wins this season and earning the [River Valley] Conference championship,” Perzee said.
In order for the Comets to achieve that goal, they’ll look to play more like the 2021-22 team that went 8-4 and finished tied for third in the RVC as opposed to their 4-10 nonconference mark that gave them a 12-14 record on the year.
Daily Journal All-Area special mentions Michael Hess and Nick Krueger have graduated, but a core of four returners, led by second-team All-RVC guard Luke Shoven and special mention guard Jayce Meier, will team up with senior forwards Caleb Meister and Matthew Lurhsen to give Perzee a reliable core to count on.
A crowded list of varsity newcomers features some dependable athleticism, particularly with 6-foot-3 big man Amarion Paxton, a baseball standout. He’ll be joined by Logan Fritz, Camden Gerdes, Aidan Podowicz and Peyton Chandler in the rotation.
Cardinals look to develop along with season
With more than 300 wins and a state championship to his name, Rick Schoon has seen plenty of quality basketball during his 24 years manning the St. Anne sideline. And while this year’s Cardinals team has had a sluggish start, sitting at 1-6 at the time of print, Schoon knows there’s potential for his Cardinals to really find their footing as the season goes on.
“This is going to be a very young and inexperienced team,” Schoon said. “This team is playing hard and I think by the end of the season and after they gain more experience this will be a solid team.”
Sophomore Jordan Davis was sensational during his freshman campaign, where he averaged 14.2 points and 3.7 assists per game on his way to All-River Valley Conference and Daily Journal All-Area special mention accolades.
Davis is the leading returning scorer from last year’s 13-15 (8-4) squad, but plenty more familiar faces are around in seniors Fred Burton and Ryan Sirois in the backcourt and Christian Stamp and Demetrius Wielgus in the frontcourt.
Those five will be joined by several freshmen Schoon sees potential in, namely swingman Brandon Schoth, guards Grant Pomaranski and Quinton Thompson and forward Jason Blyle.
Tri-Point begins new era under Elens
Tri-Point graduated all five starters from last year, including Daily Journal All-Area and All-River Valley Conference talent Bobby Mogged and his All-RVC teammate Conner Cardenas, both of whom averaged 18 points per game for last year’s 10-21 Chargers under former coach Justin Cox.
With all five starters and Cox gone, first-year head coach Brendan Elens is embracing the change that will come with the Chargers this year.
“We have a new look this year after graduating five senior starters,” Elens said. “... We are a young team, but we are excited to see what the guys can do once we get a few games under our belt.”
Senior guard Franky Barriga saw some run last year and is now the top dog for the Chargers, who are relying on newcomers like 6-foot-4 sophomore forward Nathaniel Smith and freshman guard Aiden Pelehowski to usher in a new era of Tri-Point boys basketball after Cox’s 16 years at the helm.
Grant Park eager for breakout season with top-end talent
On its surface, Grant Park’s 9-18 overall record last year is something to quickly glance over, but upon closer look, the Dragons went 8-4 against fellow Class 1A teams, their sixth-straight winning season against schools in their IHSA class.
For second-year head coach Matt Russell, the goal for this year’s Dragons is to find that success against the bigger schools in the River Valley Conference as well.
“Our varsity team has finished with a .500 or better record against Class 1A teams the past six years, but to compete for a conference championship and compete in our regular season tournaments, we've got to be able to punch up a little bit with the schools two-three times bigger than us,” Russell said. “It's a tough challenge, but one our kids won't be shying away from."
The Dragons have the pieces in place to do that, namely returning Associated Press Class 1A All-State honorable mention big man John Kveck, who averaged 14 points and 13 rebounds a year ago and has notched a double-double in each of his first six games this year.
He’ll be flanked by a pair of brothers from Chicago Christian, senior swingman Brock Brown and sophomore guard Blake Brown. Guards Rylan Heldt, Ty Hudson and Emilio Sandoval will join the core rotation for a hungry Dragons team.
Panthers look for growth from familiar group
Gardner-South Wilmington coach Alan Wills and his team had to go through some growing pains with a young team during last year’s 8-23 season, but with almost everyone back, there’s plenty of reason for optimism within the Panthers program this winter.
Junior guard Cale Halpin was a scoring machine last year, when he averaged 18.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals per game on his way to an All-River Valley Conference and Daily Journal All-Area special mention season.
He’s joined by a similar returning cast from last year that features junior forward Bennett Grant and sophomore forward Gabe McHugh that join a deep group of nine seniors that plan on improving upon last year’s 4-8 mark in the RVC.
“Despite our record, we were very competitive in most games last year,” Wills said. “We return a lot of players from last year, so hopefully we can learn from our experiences and turn a lot of those close losses into wins.
“I expect us to be able to compete for one of the top spots in the RVC.”
Crusaders bringing youth movement
After transitioning into the IHSA and River Valley Conference during the COVID-19-heavy school year of 2020-21, Grace Christian got its first regular school year in the conference last year, where they finished 5-18 overall and 3-9 in the RVC.
And as they enter their second full season in the conference, a youth movement on Waldron Road has arrived as well.
Gone is program stalwart Zach McGuirt, who was the first Crusader to gain all-state recognition as an IBCA Class 1A special mention and also earned Daily Journal All-Area and All-RVC honors after averaging 26 points and nine rebounds per game in 2021-22. In fact, gone is everyone from last year's starting lineup aside from senior guard Markkel Lonergan.
But head coach Alan McGuirt sees great potential with his three sophomores, guards Caleb Davis and Ethan Reynolds and forward Noah Bisping.
"We're very young and inexperienced, but have a lot of room for growth and development," coach McGuirt said. "I'm excited to see how much we learn and improve this season."
Ever since Donovan won its only boys basketball regional in school history in 2007-08, the Wildcats have only managed one winning season since then and haven’t piled up a double-digit win total since 2011-12.
But don’t tell that to this year’s squad.
Led by returning Daily Journal All-Area and All-River Valley Conference honorable mention forward Jesse Shell and a young, exciting group of newcomers led by guard Ty Miller, this year’s Donovan team is on its way to changing the program’s perception, starting the season with a 4-2 record at the time of print, including a 37-point coming out party from Miller in an 86-45 win over Blue Ridge on Dec. 1.
Alongside Miller are a trio of sophomore varsity rookie forwards in Jacob Onnen, Braden Klecan and Brendan Henneike.
It’s early season success like that that has head coach Trevor Schultz and his program optimistic for what’s to come after a 4-21 campaign a year ago.
“We are expecting to be a whole different team this year, looking to really compete with teams people don’t expect us to,” Schultz said. “We'll hopefully turn the tides for what is Donovan basketball.”
