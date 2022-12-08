Beecher looks to build off historic season

After a magical season in which they split they set a new school record with 26 wins and earned a share of the River Valley Conference (11-1), Beecher and head coach Tyler Shireman know that large voids need to be filled with the graduation of Associated Press and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 2A All-State second-teamer and two-time RVC Player of the Year Duane Doss, as well as his Daily Journal All-Area and All-RVC teammate Mitch Landis.

But Shireman and the Bobcats also know they have the pieces in place to keep the good times rolling.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

