BRAIDWOOD — As the spring weather continues to be a damper towards both the baseball and softball seasons many teams are doing their best to avoid having to cancel or postpone any more games, especially conference contests.
Therefore, knowing there was a good chance of rainfall on Wednesday, Reed-Custer did its best to try and avoid the poor weather conditions by moving its home baseball and softball games against Peotone up a half an hour to 4 p.m. to beat the downpour. Yet, despite the effort to move up the game times, the Comets and the Blue Devils had to stay resilient and power through to compete in what was surely two of the wettest games of the season that ended up with Reed-Custer's baseball and softball teams managing to complete the series sweep with back-to-back wins against Peotone on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Five-run third gives Comets baseball cushion to hold on
In Tuesday's 6-5 win over Peotone, the Reed-Custer baseball team nearly learned the hard-way that no lead is safe when going against the Blue Devils after having just escaped a bases-loaded jam with two outs in the bottom of the seventh on the road less than 24 hours prior to its home rematch on Wednesday afternoon.
This time around Reed-Custer was prepared for another valiant effort by Peotone after the Comets quickly erased a 3-0 deficit in the top of the opening frame to force a 3-3 tie in the bottom half of the inning before going on to once again answer a one-run third inning by the Blue Devils with a five-run third inning explosion to help take a 8-4 lead, which proved to be the difference in the home squad's 9-7 victory to complete the Illinois Central Eight Conference sweep against Peotone.
"Showing up to the ballpark today, with the wind blowing the way that it was and the rainfall, we just knew it was going to be one of those days where anything could happen," Reed-Custer head coach Jake Evans said. "So we didn't panic when we got down three runs early.
"I was really proud with the way our guys battled and stayed mentally tough all day."
After giving up three RBI singles to the Blue Devils to start the opening frame, the Comets managed to answer by securing an RBI off a fielder's choice groundout by Joe Stellano and a two-RBI single by Cole Goodwin in the bottom half of the inning.
Peotone eventually regained its lead with an RBI single by Thomas Lynch in the top of the third to go up 4-3, but a defensive collapse by the Blue Devils in the bottom half of the inning afforded the home team to regain the lead by scoring five runs primarily off two defensive errors and an RBI walk by Joe Bembenek, a sacrifice fly out by Goodwin, and an RBI single by Connor Esparza.
"Again, it was really bad conditions out there today," Peotone head coach Keith Coppens said. "We've been pretty good defensively all season and I think you could attest some of today's errors to the weather.
"We battled back after allowing five runs by putting up three runs and made it close again before falling a little bit short at the end."
Rightfully so, Peotone did manage to answer right away with three runs off a solo homerun by Brock Krska, an RBI single by Austin Massat and an RBI double by Kade Hupe in the top of the fourth.
Knowing that the Blue Devils were more than capable of forcing another comeback, Grace decided to pull his starting pitcher, Joe Stellano, who lasted four innings, giving up eight hits and six earned runs for Kyle Highland.
Highland went on to calm the Comets' nerves by tossing three scoreless innings while only giving up one hit with four walks. His efforts on the mound, as well as Jake McPherson's solo homerun in the sixth, which helped extend his squad's lead to 9-7, was all Reed-Custer needed to complete the sweep.
"It sucks playing in these conditions," McPherson said. "You have to get down and get gritty when playing in these type of conditions because it's cold and your hands hurt while trying to hit and catch the ball.
"I was struggling at the plate a little bit and so that homerun is going to help with my confidence going into these next stretch of games."
Reed-Custer softball leans on Addison Brown
Addison Brown's progression throughout the first half of the season hasn't gone unnoticed by Reed-Custer head coach Nick Arndt.
After having started the season in the bottom half of the lineup, Brown has displayed the ability to become one of the Comets most reliable hitters and pitchers and that was once again evident in Wednesday's 7-1 victory over Peotone to help complete the series sweep.
"Brown has really been stepping up not only at pitching, but as a hitter," Arndt said. "She's moved from the bottom of the lineup by being able to keep hitting and put up numbers, which has allowed her to move all the way up to the fourth spot now."
The freshman earned the victory within the circle, striking out 10 while giving up six hits and just one unearned run over seven innings while also leading her team at the plate with two hits for two RBIs and a run scored.
"It's tough pitching in these conditions, but you just have to push through it," Brown said of her complete game effort. "I thought I did pretty well, even though it was tough in the rain."
Reed-Custer held a 2-1 lead through four innings before the Comets tacked on two runs in the fifth and three runs in the sixth to blow the game wide open.
"I think Reed-Custer got a couple hits in some key situations and they took advantage of some things on our part to spread things open at the end," Peotone head coach Steve Strough said.
UP NEXT
Reed-Custer baseball (6-3) will host Herscher (7-9) at 4:30 p.m. today while Peotone Baseball (3-8-2) will head to Grant Park at the same time and day.
Reed-Custer softball (4-4) will head to Wilmington (5-5) at 4:30 p.m. next Monday while Peotone (4-9) will travel to Grant Park today at the same time.
