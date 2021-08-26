Fall 2021 Outlook
Head Coach: Wayne Walker (6th season)
Career Record: 16-27
Conference: Vermilion Valley
Last Playoff: Class 2A First Round, 2016
Best Playoff: Class 2A Semifinalist, 1991
2020-2021 Spring Record: 4-2
Fall 2021 Schedule:
8/27 7 p.m. Oakwood
9/4 12 p.m. @Salt Fork
9/10 7 p.m. Hoopeston
9/17 7 p.m. @Bismarck-Henning
9/24 7 p.m. Dwight
10/1 7 p.m. @Iroquois West
10/8 7 p.m. Seneca
10/15 7 p.m. Watseka
10/22 7 p.m. @Central
Perhaps the most intriguing area team coming into this upcoming fall season is the Momence Redskins, who saw themselves turn their program around with a 4-2 spring season finish after having gone just 1-8 overall in 2019.
And unlike a majority of the area squads in the Vermilion Valley North Conference this season, the Redskins don’t have too much turnover from last year. Momence is returning around six-to-seven players on both sides of the ball, including junior quarterback Kud’de Bertram.
Bertram’s progression this offseason has impressed the coaching staff to the point that the Redskins plan to open up the offense with more of a passing attack, including the read-option.
“Bertram got better from last season to the point that we feel like we can expand our offense even more this season,” Walker said. “We are going to lean on him in the passing game which is going to be critical for our success this year.”
Bertram’s confidence looks to be at an all-time high coming into this season after having completed 31-of-87 pass attempts for 427 yards with a 3:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio during last year’s shortened spring season as a first-year starter.
“I love the pressure that comes with being under center,” Bertram said. “I like how I have all the pressure on me, but I just don’t try to think about it too much.”
Despite losing its Daily Journal All-Area running back, Tyshaun Watkins, who ran for 740 yards and 12 touchdowns on 114 carries in six games last season, the Redskins are set to return multiple key players to their offense including seniors Ethan Mills (OL), Sam Peterson (TE), Luis Barrera (WR) and junior wideout Anthony Martinez. The core group of veterans will look to send Momence back into the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
“I would hope we compete for the VVC this season,” Walker said. “We feel like we have a pretty good team heading into this season and in return that should be a factor for us competing in the conference. I think the biggest thing is to get this program back into the playoffs.”
As for finding Watkin’s replacement, Walker plans to fill his void by using a committee of running backs, two of which include newcomer sophomore Terence Autman and senior Michael Newberry.
All those key returners on offense plan to be key contributors on the defensive side as well, with Petkunas leading the way, as he plans to transition from the defensive line to middle linebacker. He, along with Mills and Peterson on the edges, will look to help further a defense that only got better down the stretch of the spring season as they ended the spring with a 48-0 shutout victory over Dwight at home this past April.
“We are just trying to build off our 4-2 spring season,” Walker said. “We talked to the team about how we can improve upon last season with practice habits and things like that. We are slowly getting there through practice.”
Overall, the amount of hype surrounding this year’s Redskins squad can’t be denied, especially given the difference in mentality coming off their first winning season since 2016-2017.
“The biggest difference from last year’s squad to this team is our dedication in the summer,” Walker said. “We easily had 30-35 kids for our weight room sessions...they bought in and hopefully there is a change with us making the playoffs this season.”
Quick Hits: Ethan Mills, DE/OT
Favorite movie character: Uncle Iroh, Avatar: The Last Airbender
Favorite food: Stir Fry
Favorite drink: Green Tea
Favorite hobby: Reading
Favorite football player: Ray Lewis
Favorite Video Game: League of Legends
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.