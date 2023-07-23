Jose Parga, of New Berlin, Ill., celebrates his victory in the Dick Potts Memorial DIRTCar pro late model feature at Kankakee County Speedway Friday. Parga edged out Bourbonnais residents Matt Hammond and Austin McCarty for the top spot in a race where seven drivers in the 21-car feature suffered DNFs, including points leader Chase Osterhoff and Friday’s feature pole-sitter, Damon Heck.
Jose Parga, of New Berlin, Ill., leads the pack during the Dick Potts Memorial DIRTCar pro late model feature at Kankakee County Speedway Friday. Parga edged out Bourbonnais residents Matt Hammond and Austin McCarty for the top spot after seven drivers in the 21-car feature suffered DNFs, including points leader Chase Osterhoff and Friday's feature pole-sitter, Damon Heck.
Daily Journal staff report
A week after rainfall shortened the action at Kankakee County Speedway, perhaps the most action-packed night of the summer came last Friday, where Jose Parga emerged victorious in the Dick Potts Memorial DIRTCar pro late model feature.
Seven drivers in the 21-car feature suffered DNFs, including points leader Chase Osterhoff and Friday’s feature pole-sitter, Damon Heck, with Parga edging Bourbonnais residents Matt Hammond and Austin McCarty for the top spot.
Deece Schwartz increased his lead in the pro modified division by winning both the Friday night feature and the July 14 makeup, a feat Jimmy Dutlinger also accomplished in the sport compact division. Modified division leader Jamie Lomax built on his lead with a feature win. Kankakee native Don Hilleray edged Jerrad Krick in the stock car feature and David Hurst took home the checkered flag in the factory stock feature.