Arizona Cardinals running back and Kankakee native Jonathan Ward signs an autograph for a camper after Ward's third annual Skills Camp at Bishop McNamara last June. Ward was recently announced as a member of the Cardinals' 53-man roster as he begins his third professional season.
After finding himself in a tough battle with a loaded running back room, Kankakee native Jonathan Ward will continue his NFL career for his third season with the Arizona Cardinals.
Ward, a 2016 Bishop McNamara graduate who is currently rehabbing a shoulder injury suffered during the preseason, displayed his continued effectiveness in special teams this August, where he had three kick returns for 90 yards in the Week 2 preseason tilt with Baltimore.
The Central Michigan University graduate also showed his abilities as both a runner and receiver out of the backfield. He had 26 rushing yards and two touchdowns on nine carries and added five receptions for 37 yards.
Ward is currently listed fourth on the Cardinals' running back depth chart and figures to see the field in a variety of special teams roles.
The Cardinals begin the season with a home game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The game will be televised on CBS and begins at 3:25 CST.
Holderman out for season
Pittsburgh Pirates reliever and Bourbonnais native Colin Holderman was officially placed on the 60-day injured list last week, thus effectively ending the rookie's season.
Holderman was removed from the Pirates' home game against the Atlanta Braves on Aug. 24 with shoulder soreness, and was placed on the 15-day injured list two days later. On Saturday, the Pirates moved him to the 60-day injured list, making him ineligible to return this season.
The 2015 Bradley-Bourbonnais graduate finished his rookie season in the majors with a 5-0 record and 3.81 earned run average. He made 24 appearances, totaling 28 1/3 innings. Holderman was traded to the Pirates from the New York Mets in exchange for first baseman Daniel Vogelbach on July 22.
Stuart starts minor league career
The area's most recent baseball draftee, 2018 Herscher graduate Tyler Stuart, has made three appearances in the New York Mets' farm system, including his most recent two at Class A St. Lucie after his professional debut came with the Mets' rookie team.
In three appearances (two starts), Stuart has posted no record and an earned run average of 9.82, including a scoreless inning with the rookie league team. He's allowed four earned runs on four hits in 3 2/3 innings.
