Jonathan Ward

Arizona Cardinals running back and Kankakee native Jonathan Ward signs an autograph for a camper after Ward's third annual Skills Camp at Bishop McNamara last June. Ward was recently announced as a member of the Cardinals' 53-man roster as he begins his third professional season.

 Daily Journal/Mason Schweizer

After finding himself in a tough battle with a loaded running back room, Kankakee native Jonathan Ward will continue his NFL career for his third season with the Arizona Cardinals.

Ward, a 2016 Bishop McNamara graduate who is currently rehabbing a shoulder injury suffered during the preseason, displayed his continued effectiveness in special teams this August, where he had three kick returns for 90 yards in the Week 2 preseason tilt with Baltimore.

The Central Michigan University graduate also showed his abilities as both a runner and receiver out of the backfield. He had 26 rushing yards and two touchdowns on nine carries and added five receptions for 37 yards. 

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you