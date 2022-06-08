A trio of Bradley-Bourbonnais graduates have all made their respective professional sports debuts in 2022, with all three rookies showing plenty of promise early in their careers.
Colin Holderman, a 2014 Bradley-Bourbonnais graduate and ninth-round draft pick of the New York Mets in 2016, made his Major League Debut on May 15, the same day he was called up from Class AAA Syracuse, and has immersed himself squarely in the Mets’ bullpen.
Nick and Anthony Markanich, twin brothers who graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais in 2018, were drafted in the first and second rounds of the 2022 Major League Soccer SuperDraft in January and have both since made their MLS debuts.
For Bradley-Bourbonnais athletic director Mike Kohl, seeing three faces he used to see around the school’s hallways now on the TV screen shows current students that anything is possible.
“It’s an unbelievable opportunity for kids in our area that go to BBCHS to see what’s possible,” Kohl said. “All three of these young men are better people than they are players, which makes it even more enjoyable to watch their successes.”
Holderman holding his own in Big Apple
After bursting onto the spring training scene with a noticeable increase in velocity, the 6-foot-7 right-hander showed he’s long recovered from 2018 Tommy John surgery, and after a brief sting of blowing batters away in Syracuse, was given his chance last month.
He threw a scoreless inning in his debut, and has rarely seen a run come across on his watch through his first three weeks in the bigs.
In 10 appearances, Holderman has a 3-0 record out of the bullpen, where he has tallied 11 1/3 innings on the Major League rubber, surrendering just four earned runs over that stretch to record a 3.18 earned run average.
Prior to Tuesday night’s outing at San Diego, where he allowed three earned runs in a third of an inning, Holderman had allowed just one earned run in 11 innings of work in his first nine appearances.
According to Baseball Reference, the current average ERA for a pitcher this season is 3.96, placing his current ERA below league average.
Holderman’s early successes have earned him the adoration of Mets fans and the polarizing New York media alike, with the New York Post penning a profile on the Heartland Community College product last week, hailing him as a “big boost to the bullpen.”
The Mets are currently leading the National League East, with their 38-20 record good for an eight-game lead on the Atlanta Braves, the defending World Series champions, in the division, and are three games ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the win column for the best record in all of the National League.
Markanich brothers paving way in MLS
After spending their entire lives playing soccer together, Nick and Anthony Markanich went their separate ways as professionals when Anthony was drafted in the first round, 26th overall, by the Colorado Rapids, just four picks before Nick was selected in the second round, 30th overall, by FC Cincinnati.
The two have both since made their professional debuts for their respective clubs, logging experience for their clubs in MLS NextPro, a developmental league, and US Open Cub games in addition to regular season MLS competition.
Nick made his debut immediately as a defender for Cincinnati, recording a pair of shots in 61 minutes of action when he started the regular season opener in February. He has appeared in six more regular season matches as a sub and has made significant progress for Cincinnati’s NextPro team, including a two-goal effort against Orlando on May 29.
In five total appearances with the NextPro team, all starts, Anthony has amassed two goals and three assists. He also started a pair of games, totaling three shots.
FC Cincinnati is currently 6-8-1 on the regular season and will resume action on June 18 with a 6:30 p.m. regular season contest at Philadelphia.
Anthony has come along nicely for the Rapids, earning his first two career regular season starts in the team’s last two matches — a 1-0 win against Seattle on May 22 and a 3-1 loss to Nashville on May 28, earning a clean sheet in the Seattle match.
He’s also started and played every minute of four NextPro matches and a US Open Cup match against Minnesota.
The two brothers are currently not scheduled to face one another this season.
