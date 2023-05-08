Colin Holderman

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Colin Holderman (35) throws against the Cincinnati Reds during an opening day baseball game in Cincinnati March 30. Holderman, a Bourbonnais native, leads Major League Baseball with nine holds.

 AP Photo/Jeff Dean

The Pittsburgh Pirates have been one of the most joyful stories of the MLB season thus far, with the Bucs currently sitting atop the National League Central, much to the surprise of baseball fans everywhere.

And one of the biggest factors in the Pirates’ 20-14 record at the time of print has been none other than Bourbonnais native and 2014 Bradley-Bourbonnais graduate Colin Holderman.

Holderman, a second-year right-handed reliever who was traded from the New York Mets to the Pirates last July, earned the setup role in Pittsburgh out of spring training this season and has flourished, leading Major League Baseball with nine holds at the time of print.



