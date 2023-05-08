Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Colin Holderman (35) throws against the Cincinnati Reds during an opening day baseball game in Cincinnati March 30. Holderman, a Bourbonnais native, leads Major League Baseball with nine holds.
The Pittsburgh Pirates have been one of the most joyful stories of the MLB season thus far, with the Bucs currently sitting atop the National League Central, much to the surprise of baseball fans everywhere.
And one of the biggest factors in the Pirates’ 20-14 record at the time of print has been none other than Bourbonnais native and 2014 Bradley-Bourbonnais graduate Colin Holderman.
Holderman, a second-year right-handed reliever who was traded from the New York Mets to the Pirates last July, earned the setup role in Pittsburgh out of spring training this season and has flourished, leading Major League Baseball with nine holds at the time of print.
A hold is when a relief pitcher enters the game with either a three-run lead or less and records an out or enters the game on the bases, at the plate or on deck and records an out. While saves are the statistic that measures the effectiveness of closing pitchers, holds are what distinguish the best late-inning relievers in the game.
Holderman has made 14 appearances this season and pitched 14 innings, posting an 0-1 record with a 3.21 earned run average and 15 strikeouts. He began the season with an eight-inning scoreless streak in his first eight appearances.
While his nine holds are a league best, Holderman’s most stellar outing of the season came in one of the five appearances he made that didn’t net a hold. In his most recent appearance, a May 4 game at Tampa Bay, Holderman threw an immaculate seventh inning, the first immaculate inning in the MLB this season.
An immaculate inning is when a pitcher strikes out all three batters in an inning on the minimum of three pitches per at-bat. Holderman fanned Taylor Walls, Luke Raley and Christian Bethancourt on three pitches apiece. He became the fourth Pirate to ever record an immaculate inning and first since 2016, according to MLB.com, leading Pirates pitching coach to describe Holderman as a “savage” with his confident mentality, something Holderman takes pride in himself.
“Every time I grab the ball I have the ultimate confidence in myself, no matter who the hitter is,” Holderman said in a postgame interview. “The game is me against myself when I’m out there, and that’s just how I take it every day.”
Headrick, Dodd optioned to Triple-A
Just days before he was set to make his hometown debut when his Minnesota Twins visited the Chicago White Sox for a three-game series last week, Braidwood native and 2016 Reed-Custer graduate Brent Headrick was optioned back to Triple-A St. Paul on April 27.
The lefty made three appearances with the big league club. After recording a three-inning save that saw him allow an earned run on one hit in a 10-4 win at Boston April 19, Headrick struck out the one batter he faced in an April 22 appearance at Washington and allowed two earned runs on three hits in five relief innings against the New York Yankees on April 26.
Dylan Dodd, one of the leaders of the Kankakee Community College baseball team that won the 2017 NJCAA Division II World Series, became a big leaguer this year when he made the Atlanta Braves starting rotation out of spring training.
The southpaw starter made a pair of starts before he was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on April 11 and was called back up to Atlanta Thursday. He started Thursday’s 6-3 win at Miami and was the winning pitcher of record, allowing three earned runs on eight hits in six innings. He was optioned back to Gwinnett Friday.
Stuart shining as starter in High-A Brooklyn
Tyler Stuart largely made a name for himself at the college level as a relief pitcher, but as the 2018 Herscher graduate has solidified himself in his first full professional season, he’s doing so as a starting pitcher.
The 2022 New York Mets sixth-round pick as started four games for Class High-A Brooklyn this season to total 18 2/3 innings, a 1.93 ERA and 27 strikeouts. Stuart has not been the pitcher of record in any of his four starts and the Cyclones are 2-2 in the games he has started.
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
