Colin Holderman

Pittsburgh Pirates reliever and Bourbonnais native Colin Holderman throws a pitch during a game at the Chicago Cubs while a member of the New York Mets.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

After a brief stint back in Class AAA, Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Colin Holderman was recalled to the majors Tuesday for the first time since his July trade from the New York Mets, with the Bourbonnais native finding himself quickly back on the big league bump.

He made his Pittsburgh debut Tuesday evening, earning his first win with the Pirates after allowing two hits and a walk in one-plus innings during the sixth and seventh innings of a 5-3 win at home against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Holderman followed that up with two more scoreless innings in the Pirates' 5-4 win in 10 innings, allowing a hit, a walk and a hit batter in the eighth and ninth innings. 

