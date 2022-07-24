Colin Holderman, a 2014 Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School graduate, throws a pitch for the New York Mets during a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field earlier this month. Holderman was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday and assigned to Class AAA Indianapolis Saturday.
Area professional baseball players will be earning points on their travel rewards cards this week after finding themselves amidst trades and promotions recently.
On Friday evening, the New York Mets traded rookie relief pitcher Colin Holderman, a Bourbonnais native and 2014 Bradley-Bourbonnais graduate, to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for first baseman Daniel Vogelbach.
Holderman, who has a 4-0 record with a 2.04 earned run average and 18 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings (15 appearances), was assigned to the Pirates’ Class AAA affiliates, the Indianapolis Indians, on Saturday afternoon.
Later Saturday, 2019 ninth-round MLB Draft selection Brent Headrick, a Braidwood native and 2016 Reed-Custer graduate, was promoted within the Minnesota Twins organization to their Class AA affiliates, the Wichita Wind Surge.
The 24-year-old left-handed starting pitcher went 8-2 in 15 starts with Advanced-Class A Cedar Rapids, where he posted a 2.34 ERA and struck out 77 batters in 65 1/3 innings. He made his Wichita debut Saturday night at the Tulsa Drillers, where he allowed seven earned runs on 10 hits in 2 1/3 innings in a 10-4 Wichita loss.
Headrick wasn’t the only pitcher with local ties to earn a promotion recently, as former Kankakee Community College standout Dylan Dodd earned a promotion in the Atlanta Braves system July 12.
Dodd, an Elk Grove native and third-round pick in 2021, was promoted to Class AA Mississippi, where he made his first start July 17, tossing six shutout innings and allowing just one hit on seven strikeouts in a 4-3 Braves win.
Between Mississippi and Advanced-Class A Rome, Dodd has a 9-5 record in 17 starts, posting a 3.22 ERA with 98 strikeouts in 95 innings of work.
