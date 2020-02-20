All the blood, sweat and tears the local area wrestlers have endured during the past season is going to be put to the test this weekend. Beginning on Thursday, Bradley-Bourbonnais, Bishop MacNamara, Coal City, Dwight, Herscher, Peotone, Reed-Custer and Wilmington will be sending some of their top wrestlers to Champaign to compete in this year’s IHSA State Finals Wrestling Tournament.
The eight local area high schools will be sending a combined total of 33 wrestlers from various weight classes, and all of them are looking to bring home some hardware for their respective schools.
Lawryn looks to navigate tough path
Bradley-Bourbonnais will be sending 106-pound Anthony Lawryn to represent the Boilers in Champaign, the lone area competitor not in Class 1A.
However, his road to claiming a top finish won’t be easy. Although Lawryn has upped his confidence this year after competing in 11 separate tournaments this past offseason, his biggest test will come in his opening round of the tournament.
Lawryn is set to face-off against an undefeated, No. 1-ranked wrestler from Prospect High School, Will Baysingar, in the opening round.
“Anthony is really going to have to step up and pull off an upset to start the tournament off right,” Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Michael Spiwak said. “But he has been able to do that a lot throughout his career.”
Spiwak has loved what he has seen from Lawryn this past week. He’s been putting in the work in practice, which has caught the coach’s eye.
“It’s the best I have seen him look,” Spiwak said. “It’s a good time for that to be happening. Hopefully, he continues that down there [in Champaign].”
Coal City continues dominant streak
Coal City will look to continue its impressive 2019-20 run, which already includes an Illinois Central Eight Tournament championship among others. The Coalers will be well represented this year with 11 state qualifiers.
Evan Rivera (106 pounds), Mattaeo Blessing (113), Zach Finch (126), Lane Kutemeier (132), Connor Huston (138), Gabe Ludes (145), David Papach (160), Ashton Harvey (170), Daniel Jezik (195), Gage Leak (220) and Logan Miller (285) are expecting to make deep runs for the Coalers.
“I expect our guys to go out there and fight for every point,” Coal City head coach Mark Masters said. “Whatever the outcome is is the outcome.”
Rivera, Huston and Jezik are former state place winners, with Jezik looking for his second straight undefeated season to be capped off with a state championship.
“Those guys are tough, and they are in a tough weight class,” Master said. “But if they can do what they are capable of, then we should win some matches and, hopefully, end up on the podium.”
McNamara’s Magruder to lead Irish quartet
The Irish will be sending four wrestlers who have a combined record of 158-36. Blain Christie (120 pounds), Caleb Magruder (126), Luke Christie (138) and Donovan Golden (170) have been selected as four of the final 16 participants in the state tournament in each of their weight classes, respectively.
“I’m expecting all of them to go down there and make some noise,” Bishop MacNamara head coach Jake Kimberlin said. “Hopefully, we will have some placers.”
Out of the four wrestlers, three of them will be returning state qualifiers, with Magruder being the only one who has placed, doing so twice. The 126-pounder has totaled a 40-6 record this season, which has given his coaching staff all the confidence to believe he could make another run at the state title.
“Magruder has been there three times now and has placed twice, last year taking third and the year before he took sixth place,” Kimberlin said. “So, he is expected to place at this point. He is a senior at 126, and he has some tough competition, but I could easily seem him making the finals and taking home the state championship if he wrestles really well.”
As for the other three Irish wrestlers, they will be more focused on gaining more experience so they can use it for next season when they all return.
“The expectation is for them to get more mat experience because three of them are returning next year,” Kimberlin said. “At this point, their goal, not my goal, is to go down there and win it.”
Reed-Custer’s strong season continues
The Comets will be bringing a lot of heavy hitters to the mat this weekend. Ryan Tribble (113 pounds), Bobby Mann (120), Adell Gamboa (138), Noah Curl (182), Kody Marschner (195) and Bobby Moorman (220) will make the trip this weekend.
Gamboa is coming off a year in which he finished 39-4, including winning a match against No. 3-ranked Connor Huston (Coal City) earlier this year. He also took home first place in the Comet Classic Tournament in Reed-Custer.
Tribble, on the other hand, has made big strides in his second season, placing sixth at Princeton and second in the Comet Classic. He will be making his first appearance at state after totaling a 40-6 record this season.
Mann will continue to make a name for himself in Champaign. The senior is looking to become a first-time place winner after making it to state for the third time in his short career. He totaled a 41-11 record this season.
“It all depends on how they show up and are willing to perform,” Reed-Custer head coach Jeff Sukley said. “We are talking about high school kids; you just never know what’s going to happen.”
Nonetheless, the Comets are not feeling the pressure of state. Reed-Custer’s group has remained calm and has gained some confidence along the way.
“They are a very loose group,” Sukley said. “I like that attitude; they [have] a little bit of an edge to them. They [have] something to go prove — nobody has placed before.”
Peotone’s Keane looks for 4th straight championship match
The Blue Devils will be sending Paul Keane (120 pounds), Marco Spinazzola (126), Kevin Hogan (132) and Logan Hartnett (195) to state.
Keane will look to lead the charge for the Blue Devils in his senior season and reclaim another state title. In his previous three seasons, Keane has taken second place as a freshman at the 106-pound division, first place at 113 pounds as a sophomore and second in state at 120 pounds as a junior.
“He has a real shot to win it,” Goberville said. “If he does not win it, it is going to be a close match, but he could come away winning it.”
As for the others, they more than likely will be trying to gain mat experience.
Two-time state-qualifying senior Harnett has a tough opening schedule. If he can win his opening match, Harnett then will have to face off against a returning state champ in the second round of action, Prairie Central’s Brandon Hoselton.
The other two state qualifiers for Peotone — freshman Spinazzola and sophomore Hogan — will be looking to gain valuable experience against the toughest competition.
“Regardless of what happens with my young guys, it is going to be a great experience for them,” Goberville said.
Wilmington’s wrestlers faced with tough paths
The Wildcats did not have any luck on their side when the IHSA drawings were released. Wilmington is set to bring both Jack Narine (145 pounds) and Nick Gornik (220) to represent the Wildcats in Champaign.
Neither one of them was able to get the luck of the draw. Gornik is set to compete against the No. 1-ranked wrestler in the opening round of the 220-pound weight division, Riverdale’s Bryan Caves. Meanwhile, Narine is scheduled to wrestle the No. 3-ranked grappler at 145 pounds, Orion’s Allen Catour, making it a tough opening stretch for the Wildcats.
“You never know what can happen down here in Champaign,” Wilmington head coach Rob Murphy said. “Anything can happen; that is why they wrestle the matches.”
Dwight sends 4 to Champaign
This season, the Trojans will be bringing four wrestlers to compete in the state tournament.
Dillon Sarff (126 pounds), Daniel Gutierrez (145), Cade Enerson (160) and Samuel Edwards (195) will travel to state.
No coaches were available to speak ahead of this year’s state wrestling tournament.
Herscher’s Grise representing the Tigers
The Tigers will bring lone wolf Austin Grise to compete at the 120-pound weight class this weekend. Grise is a returning state finalist who will be looking to get back onto the podium once it’s all said and done.
No coaches were available to speak ahead of this year’s state wrestling tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!