MANTENO — Returning a healthy portion of last year’s dominant team, Coal City wrestling coach Mark Masters had plenty of reason to be excited about what the 2019-20 wrestling season could bring to the Coalers.
And those expectations have been met largely in the season’s infancy and were met again Thursday, when the Coalers earned a 77-0 win against Manteno and an 82-0 win against Streator in Illinois Central Eight Conference quad action in Manteno.
The Coalers earned a meet’s worth of forfeit victories in their blowouts — 11 against Streator and three against Manteno — but for Masters, there still was plenty to be proud of in his team’s nine pins, one tech fall, one major decision and three decisions, particularly in the higher weight classes.
“We have a couple guys getting down to weight with David Papach at 160 [pounds] and Ashton Harvey at 170, and we’re gonna be real tough from 160 on up” Masters said. “We’ve got some great guys down low, don’t get me wrong, but you get to the meat of our lineup, and that’s a pretty tough out.”
Heavyweight Logan Miller was one of three Coalers to wrestle two matches on the evening, along with 145-pounder Gabe Ludes and 152-pounder Connor Huston, with all three grapplers going 2-0 on the night.
Derek Carlson (120 pounds), Garrison Rolley (126), Lane Kutemeier (138), Papach (160), Harvey (170), Dane Dearth (182), Daniel Jezik (195) and Gage Leake (220) all were victorious in their matches against Manteno.
Masters said as the beginning of the season has transitioned into the upcoming holiday frenzy that will see teams compete in countless tournaments, the Coalers have gotten back in wrestling mode after a prolonged playoff run in football, and his younger wrestlers have hit the ground running.
“You can definitely see the kids are knocking the rust off and getting back in that wrestling mode, but the big thing for us is effort and growth,” Masters said. “Our freshmen class, we’re extremely happy with those guys. They’re learning new techniques and actually using them in matches and obviously a lot of effort.”
Manteno splits on senior night
Wrestling’s schedule that is heavy on tournaments and quad meets means home meets sometimes are far and few between, and that was the case this year for Manteno, as the Panthers celebrated senior night in their second and final home action of the season, a night in which they topped Peotone 57-17 after their loss to the Coalers.
The Panthers’ two senior leaders, 160-pound heavyweight Daniel Durham and heavyweight Ray Tovo, both put solid ends to their senior night festivities with pinfall victories against the Blue Devils.
“Daniel is the silent captain type — he always cares and is always on the wrestlers, but you know if you hear his voice that the younger wrestlers are in trouble,” Panthers coach Ed Spiewak said. “We’re really leaning on him and Tovo. Those are our two guys [who] are here every day, working hard and both being those silent leader types.”
Freshman Trenton Ziman (120 pounds) and sophomore Wyatt Young (152) also earned wins for the Panthers in their matchup with Peotone. With a team that has twice as many freshmen and sophomores (14) as juniors and seniors (seven) on the roster, Spiewak hailed the promise his younger wrestlers have shown.
“They’re some fantastic wrestlers; they’re just inexperienced,” Spiewak said. “They need a few years under their belts, but they wrestle hard every single match, and they stay in every single match.”
Peotone tops Streator
The Blue Devils were a little short-handed Thursday, missing a few top wrestlers such as three-time state title finalist Paul Keane, but still were able to pick up a 66-15 win against Streator.
It was just the second meet of the season for the Blue Devils, who got started a little late with their first action coming earlier this week.
Coach Greg Goberville said with the pushed back start, his team still is getting into gear a bit.
“It was our first week of getting on the mountain, and we’ve got a few bumps to work out still,” Goberville said. “But we’re getting there. We’ll get there.”
Only two Blue Devils saw action against the Bulldogs — Seth Lonard (152 pounds) and Justin Amaskane (heavyweight), both of whom were victorious, picking up the rest of their points via forfeits.
Kevin Hogan (126 pounds), Kenny Johnson (170), Sam Biedron (182) and Logan Hartnett (195) were victorious against the Panthers.
