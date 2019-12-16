CLIFTON — Bradley-Bourbonnais had a banner day, while Central got in some nice reps against a diverse array of competition Saturday at the annual Clifton Duals meet hosted by the Comets.
The Boilermakers went 4-0 over the course of the day with wins over Rich East (45-21), Bismarck-Henning (59-24), St. Thomas More (12-6) and Illinois Valley Central (54-24). Thanks to a strong showing from youngsters and veterans alike, the Boilers put together a dominant showing in their first-ever appearance at the event.
Freshmen Ethan Spacht (106) and Tyler Starr (120), sophomore Anthony Lawryn (113), juniors Joey Knapp (126) and Anthony Mancilla (138) and seniors Lucas Regnier (145) and Brady Schumer (285) all went undefeated for Bradley-Bourbonnais over the course of the four duals.
“I think the kids have hit distinct, noticeable improvement points on specific things and I’m really happy with that,” said Boilermakers coach Mickey Spiwak. “Their motion, fakes and hand-movements are better and the confidence level is higher and it shows in their matches. It’s really exciting to see because they work hard all year and it’s great to see it all coming together like this.
“Our goal is always to do better than we just did,” he added. “We have four matches in one day today, so if a kid makes a mistake in his first match we can really track his improvements over the second and third matches. I think we’ve seen that today, which is really nice. There’s a lot of opportunities between matches at an event like this where we can really coach them.”
Spiwak and the Boilermakers certainly made a splash in their first year at the Duals, particularly Lawryn, who not only won each of his matches, he also scored an impressive 21 points in the first period alone in two of them.
Comets thinking big picture
For the event’s host, this year’s event had more of a focus on development and exposure to different styles and competitors. The Comets are young this year and without quite a few of the program’s stalwarts that have graduated over the past couple of seasons.
Even though Central wasn’t able to reach same the level of success it has attained in previous years, coach Travis Williams views the Duals as an excellent opportunity for education and growth for his program as it works to reach the levels of success Comets fans have become accustomed to over the years.
“I like it that we have [Illinois Valley Central] from two hours west, Bismark-Henning and St. Thomas More from down south and Rich East from an hour north with B-B joining us for the first time this year. You get to see different styles and different kids that we won’t see down the road very often,” Williams said. “In past seasons it was a chance for some of our better guys to maybe see someone they will see later in the state finals, but this year it’s a great chance to see different styles and see a varied group of people that you can lose to now and not worry about it because it’s still a long way away.”
It’s kind of fun that they’re still interested in coming back year after year. I think this is seven or eight years that we’ve done this now,” he added. “A great chance to learn without a whole lot of pressure.”
Both coaches were both satisfied with the opportunities that the event provided for their teams, though they are in very different phases at this point in their development. With a bevy of prestigious tournaments over the holidays coming up, events like the duals are where area and statewide grapplers alike can hone their skills for the stretch run.
