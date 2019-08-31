WILMINGTON — Reigning 5A quarterfinalists Evergreen Park was no match for Jacob Rodawold and the Wilmington Wildcats Friday night in the Wildcats dominant 32-0 win to start the season.
The Wildcats (1-0) clicked in all three phases of the game to open up the campaign. Their defense forced a three-and-out on Evergreen Park’s first possession before the special teams made a play when Rodowald returned the punt inside the Mustangs territory.
The Wilmington offense then marched 45 yards on six attempts capped off by Jacob Rodawold’s 15-yard touchdown run.
After forcing another three-and-out on defense, the Wildcat offense kept pounding away on the ground, putting together a five-play, 32-yard scoring drive that Rodawold again finished off with a touchdown to put the Wildcats up 13-0 with 2 minutes and 32 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
The Mustangs were held without a first down in the game’s opening quarter.
Keaton Hopwood intercepted a pass one play after the Mustangs finally did manage a first down in the second quarter.
Rodawold later found the end zone for the third time of the game, this one from 14 yards out to give the Wildcats a commanding 20-0 lead with 5:05 left in the first half.
Two plays later, Rodawold lit up the Mustangs attempted jet sweep counter, forcing a fumble to give the Wildcats the ball another time before the half ended.
The Wildcats offensive line continued to erode the Mustang defensive line before Rodawold punched in his fourth touchdown of the game with 2:54 remaining in the half to push the lead to 26-0.
The Wilmington defense held Evergreen Park to just 27 yards of offense in the first half. On the other side of the ball, the Wildcats put on a clinic on how to run the double-wing offense in the first half.
Rodawold finished the half with 127 yards on 16 carries to go along with his four touchdowns.
Rodawold said he appreciative of the big push his line gave him all night.
“I owe them a steak dinner or something,” he said. “I owe them big time. I couldn’t do it without them.”
Coach Jeff Reents echoed that sentiment about the Wildcats great offensive line play of Nate Gornik, Brad Stacy, Jarin Allen, Dave Schnittger and Lucas Spangler along with tight ends Hunter Doherty and Cam Holman.
“We went through some growing pains with those guys last year but now they’re experienced players,” Reents said. “Hats off to those guys tonight. They did some nice things.”
The Wildcats kept their foot on the gas pedal in the second half, running straight down the throat of the Mustang defense before Cody Franzen bulldozed into the end zone to extend the score to 32-0 early in the third quarter.
Jack Narine intercepted a pass on Evergreen Park’s quarterback on the next possession for the third takeaway of the night before the Wildcats pulled its starters, shuffling in the young guys.
Justin Walinski later added another pick later in the game to give Wilmington its fourth takeaway of the night.
“Overall, I’m really happy,” Reents said. “I thought we controlled the line of scrimmage, and I was really happy with our speed on defense. We got some turnovers, and we stopped the run. We made them one dimensional. And that was big for us.
“We still have a lot to work on, but overall, for the first game of the year, we’ll take it.”
Stat Book
Rodawold finished with 156 yards on 27 carries to go along with his four touchdowns. Franzen finished with 48 yards on seven carries with one touchdown. Trey Shaw added 37 yards and Danny Sanders had 27 yards.
Up Next
The Wildcats travel to Oak Lawn to face off against another Class 5A opponent at 7 p.m. next Friday.
