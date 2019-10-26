WILMINGTON — Wilmington flexed its muscles in Friday’s 24-0 home shutout win over Peotone. The Wildcats scored on their first four possessions to run away from the Blue Devils.
With the win, the Wildcats finished the regular season with an 8-1 record, including a 6-1 clip in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. With the loss, the Blue Devils finished the regular season with a 6-3 record and a 4-3 record in ICE play.
The Wildcats moved the ball methodically on their opening drive, eating up eight minutes of the clock over nine plays before Jacob Rodawold found paydirt from nine yards out to give Wilmington a 7-0 lead. The touchdown was Rodawold’s area leading 20th rushing touchdown.
The Wildcat offense continued where they left on its o drive when quarterback Keaton Hopwood ripped off a 31-yard touchdown run on Wilmington’s second possession to give the Wildcats a 14-0 lead with 6:37 remaining in the half.
Hopwood intercepted Peotone quarterback Max Gesswein on the Blue Devils second possession, giving the Wildcats the ball once more before the half ended, setting up a 43-yard field goal from kicker Allan Richards to extend Wilmington’s lead to 17-0 with :24 left in the half.
With the Blue Devils leading rusher, Ben Balmer, out of Friday’s game with an injury, Wilmington was able to key on running back Sam Biedron and Gesswein to stymie Peotone’s rushing attack. The Wildcats limited Peotone to just 37 total yards in the first half.
The Wildcats offense kept churning away to start the second half, chewing up seven and a half more minutes of clock before fullback A.J. Meyers bulldozed into the end zone to give Wilmington a commanding 24-0 lead.
Meyers said he was surprised to get the call around the goal line, after spending most of the season blocking for the likes of Rodawold and Trey Shaw.
“I was a little bit surprised to hear Hopwood call my number in the huddle,” Meyers said.
“I was so excited to get my first touchdown of the season. As soon as I got the ball, I ran as hard as I could, and nobody could stop me. It was a great feeling.”
Wilmington coach Jeff Reents said he was happy with the way his team bounced back after suffering their first loss of the season last week at Coal City.
“This is a big win for us. We beat a playoff team tonight,” Reents said. “We were fortunate to shut them out. Especially against a big, physical team that can really run the ball.”
Peotone Coach Apostolos Tsiamas said that Friday was not his team’s best performance.
“We played poorly, and Wilmington played extremely well,” Tsiamas said. “The final score is not even indicative of how close the game really was. They beat us in every facet of the game. Hopefully, this will be a lesson for us.”
For Wilmington, Hopwood had seven rushes for 53 yards and a touchdown. Rodawold had nine carries for 78 yards and a touchdown. Shaw had 11 carries for 64 yards. Meyers chipped in 30 yards on the ground with a touchdown.
For Peotone, Kenny Johnson led with 43 yards rushing. Gesswein and Biedron each added 33 yards on the ground. The Blue Devils had 155 total yards on the night.
Both squads will be playing playoff football next week and will find out their next opponent Sunday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!