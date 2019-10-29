PEOTONE — The opening night of action of the IHSA Class 2A Peotone Regional featured a matchup of two Illinois Central Eight opponents — Wilmington and Reed-Custer — with the host Blue Devils closing out the night.
After a back-and-forth, three-set affair between the Wildcats and Comets, the home team followed through with an impressive victory in the nightcap.
Wilmington 2, Reed-Custer 1 (25-21, 14-25, 25-19)
Wilmington already had faced off with Reed-Custer twice during ICE play this season, stumbling in both matchups. But on their third attempt, the Wildcats were able to earn the victory when it mattered most, edging the Comets in three sets to keep their postseason dreams alive.
“This one is a good win for us, especially with it being the postseason,” Wilmington coach Laura Wakefield said. “It’s great to live to see another day.”
The Wildcats came out prepared in the match’s first set, preparedness they used to carry themselves to a 25-21 win.
Wakefield said the team studied what went wrong during their losses to the Comets in the two previous meetings and addressed those issues for Monday’s matchup.
“I felt like we were pretty prepared this time around because we have played them twice this season and were familiar with what they wanted to do” Wakefield said. “I felt we picked up on their tendencies. When they are out of system, they tip or push it deep.
“I thought the girls did a nice job picking that up and adjusting.”
Wilmington senior and middle hitter Claire Rink echoed Wakefield’s sentiments about being prepared to pull it off the third time around.
“We watched all the things that Reed-Custer was doing on film, and we practiced against everything that they do,” Rink said. “Our whole team put a lot of effort into this win. It’s really nice to finally beat them.”
The Comets would go on to dominate the second set 25-14, thanks to strong hitting from seniors Ashleigh Coster and Taylor Toler, but the Wildcats responded by rallying to take the third set 25-19 to advance to Tuesday’s semifinal round.
Defensive specialist Megan Mann said her team was able to walk the walk Monday.
“A lot of the time during the regular season, we talked about doing things, but this time we actually did them” Mann said. “And we executed everything we talked about and prepared for.”
Up Next
The Comets’ season ended with a 15-20 record. The Wildcats improved to 12-19 and will take on the region’s top seed and the second overall seed in their sub-sectional, Manteno, at 5:30 p.m. in Peotone for a spot in Thursday’s championship.
Peotone 2, Southland College Prep 0 (25-6, 25-7)
The Blue Devils dominated their match from start to finish in front of their home crowd and made quick work of the Eagles to advance to Tuesday’s regional semifinal.
Lily-Grace Stupegia was on fire at the service line, rallying off a dozen straight points at one point to lead the Blue Devils to victory.
“Everything went well for us tonight,” Stupegia said. “We played great team volleyball in all phases of the game. I was really proud of us and I hope we keep improving from here.”
Peotone coach Kathy Barger said Monday’s dominant performance was a complete team effort.
“I thought the kids played really well tonight,” Barger said. “The girls came out ready to play and never looked back.
“We played well as a unit and with a lot of team chemistry. Everyone contributed to this win. It’s a good feeling going into tomorrow.”
Barger said the key was her team’s passing improvements, which have propelled them to more success as the season has progressed.
“I thought our passing was phenomenal tonight,” Barger said. “That allowed us to set the ball up, and then our hitters took care of business from there.
“Our passing has improved a lot throughout the season, which is allowing us to run an offense,” she added. “And we’ve got some really good hitters. So, we’re just trying to keep that going. We are definitely peaking at the right time,”
Stat Book
McKenna Evans led the Blue Devils with 15 assists. Malya Sayre hammered down nine kills, and Hanna Gonzalez recorded five.
Up Next
The Blue Devils will take on the third-seeded Seneca at 6:30 p.m. tonight. The winner will take on the winner of Wilmington and Manteno’s match.
