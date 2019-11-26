VOLLEYBALL: Watseka nabs three first-team All-SVC selections

Daily Journal Staff Report
Paxton-Buckley-Loda hogged much of the Sangamon Valley Conference’s first-team All-Conference team, but the area was still able to see a significant amount of honorees.
Watseka had a trio of players — junior Kinzie Parsons and sophomores Raegann Kochel and Sydney McTaggart — earn first-team nods, while Teagan Cawthon and Claire Curry made the second team and grace Smith was recognized with an honorable mention.
Central saw a player end up on each tier of the team. Senior Hanna Offerman garnered a first-team spot, junior Hallie Wilken was a second-team selection and Riley Thompson got an honorable mention.
Cissna Park had the lone freshman that received recognition, as Mikayla Knake was graced with a spot on the first team. Junior teammates Carly Pence and Kristen Walder were second-team selections and Audrey Kaeb was an honorable mention.
Dwight junior Kayla Kodat was recognized for her contributions as a first-team selection, while fellow Trojan Alexis Thetard found a spot as an honorable mention. Momence’s Emma Smart and Iroquois West’s Merrek Sweeney were also honorable mentions.
