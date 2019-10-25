CLIFTON — The Watseka volleyball team picked up a Sangamon Valley Conference victory over rival Central in three sets on Thursday, 25-21, 25-27, 25-10.
After nail-biting back-and-forth play throughout the first two sets, the Warriors turned up the intensity and walked away with the third set handily.
With the win, the Warriors closed out their regular season with a 19-12-1 record, including a 6-1 record in the SVC, good for second place. With the loss, the Comets closed out their regular season with a 9-19-2 record.
The match’s first set was close, with the Warriors narrowly edging out the Comets 25-21. Central’s Hallie Wilkin recorded two kills and one ace in the set, followed by Hanna Offerman’s pair of kills and a block. Senior middle hitter Riley Thompson added one block and one kill to keep the Comets close.
Ultimately, the Warriors shook off a handful of hitting errors to overcome the Comets in the opener. Raegan Kochel was the catalyst down the stretch for the Warriors, hammering down kills to help neutralize Central’s offensive surges.
The Comets jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the second. The Warriors caught fire and made it a neck-and-neck affair down the stretch, but the Comets were able to force a third set with a 27-25 win. That was largely because the Comets caught fire from the service line, dishing up five aces in the set, three from Offerman and two from junior Kaylen Boudreau.
“I thought our kids came out ready to play in those first two sets,” said Central coach Amber Boudreau. “Our team was talking and communicating really well. We were moving well, and our kids just really wanted it.
“I thought they couldn’t really stop Hanna Offerman. She was on fire tonight. We should have been feeding her a little bit more, but our passing just wasn’t there at times.”
The Warriors tightened up defensively in the third set, as Sydney McTaggart and Claire Curry stepped up to make some game-changing digs to spark the Warriors to a lopsided 25-10 win in the third set. The duo of McTaggart (30) and Curry (20) combined to have 50 digs on the night, providing much-needed breathing room for the Warriors in the third set that had eluded them in the first two tightly contested sets.
Kochel led the Warriors with 12 kills on the night, followed by Teagan Cawthon and Kinzie Parsons, who each finished the night with nine kills each.
Cawthon said that everything fell into place for the Warriors in the third set.
“Everything starting going right for us,” Cawthon said. “Our teamwork really started to show. We starting talking and were able to seize the momentum finally. I was happy with the way we bounced back after getting down on ourselves in the second set.”
Watseka coach Krista Pufahl said that although it took a while to get going, her team played to its potential down the stretch.
“I thought in game three we really showed our true colors,” Pufahl said. “That’s how we’re used to playing. Our passing improved drastically from the second game to the third, and our hitters had fewer errors as well.”
Up Next
Both squads will begin IHSA Regional play on Monday. The Comets will play Bishop McNamara at the IHSA Class 2A Herscher Regional at 5:30 p.m. The Warriors will head to the IHSA Class 2A Paxton-Buckley-Loda Regional to take on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at the same time.
