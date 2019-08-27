WATSEKA — The Watseka half of the annual Timberwolf Tip-Off kicked off in spirited fashion Thursday with a hard-fought slate of three matches between Kankakee, Central and Watseka.
The Warriors emerged from the first day of action in ideal shape by picking up wins against both of their foes, the Kays settled with a 1-1 record, and the Comets were saddled with a pair of losses.
Kankakee opened 2019 on a high note with a gutsy comeback win against Central after a rough opening set. The Comets surged ahead in the early going, but the Kays seized control in the second set and rolled from there to a 19-25, 25-10, 15-9 win.
Some of that momentum carried into their second matchup of the evening, as the Kays came out strong against the Warriors, but they failed to sustain it for long enough to topple Watseka on its home floor. Kankakee was dogged in its efforts — they led for a healthy portion of the first set before falling behind and comfortably winning the second — but Watseka put together a late rally in the third and final game to hand the Kays their first loss of the young season, 25-20, 15-20, 15-12.
"We had too many errors. We can't give the ball away, and we need to be more aggressive if we're going to win a game like that," Kankakee head coach Dennis Pommier said of the loss to Watseka. "We got really tentative, hoping they were going to make mistakes. I liked our comebacks twice in the third set, but you can't wait around and dig yourself a hole that's tough to get out of.
"In the first match against Central, we came out and laid an egg, but in the second set we played very well and scored a lot of points, and in the tiebreaker we played good enough to win," he added. "We're behind schedule a bit. We need our seniors to step up and make plays down the stretch and the other role players just need to play their roles."
After sending the Kays home with a loss, the Warriors came back and picked up a second win in the final match of the night by taking down Central 25-20, 25-18.
Though the Comets showed flashes of life, they weren't able to stick around in the end of either set as Watseka slammed the door.
Sophomore libero Sydney McTaggart wrapped up a very strong opening day in the win by notching 16 digs for the second-straight match. Thanks in large part to those efforts, the Warriors will take their 2-0 record into day two of the tournament on Wednesday in Cissna Park.
"I think every night is going to be a team effort. We're still working out a lot of kinks, and we're very young," Warriors coach Krista Pufahl said. "They all kind of surprised me tonight as far as their intensity. I was worried they were going to be too quiet, but I was pleasantly surprised with that tonight. They worked hard."
Pufahl said without program-changing players such as Kennedy Bauer, who graduated in the spring, the Warriors' fresh crop of challenge features players looking to step up as leaders.
"Last year, we had nine seniors, so we're just looking for different leaders to step up and different hitters to put the ball away," Pufahl said. "There's no Kennedy Bauer to put the ball away this year, so who is is going to be? Which girl is going to come forward and start to demand the ball?
"I can't say anyone necessarily stood out tonight, but we're just going to keep on working on our passing and be aggressive at the net, and I think we'll be OK."
Up Next
The Kays will be back in action tonight with a matchup against Oakwood in Cissna Park at 6 p.m. The Comets take on Oakwood at 5 p.m. in Cissna Park on Wednesday, and Watseka will finish up Wednesday's action at 7 p.m., also against Oakwood.
