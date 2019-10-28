HERSCHER — Bishop McNamara and Coal City’s volleyball teams each saw their respective postseason paths in the IHSA Class 2A Herscher Regional and knew the semifinal round would be quite challenging.
But before playing in the semis, the two teams had to win their regional quarterfinal matches. The Irish swept Central in Monday’s matinee, and the Coalers ended the night with a sweep of their own against Momence at Herscher.
Bishop McNamara 2, Central 0 (25-13, 25-15)
The Irish had a couple of hitting errors to fall behind 2-0 early in the first game but proceeded to score 12 of the next 14 points in that opening set and cruised away from there as they made short work of the Comets.
“They’re an experienced team; they’ve played in a lot of big games; and they definitely didn’t show any jitters,” Irish coach George Hagemaster said of his team. “They just went to work.”
The Irish were able to rack up points via a diverse cast of offense — both in terms of personnel and style. Molly Kurtz led the way with seven kills, with several teammates were just behind her. Elle Nugent and Jacqueline Allaway had six kills apiece, and Kylie Sullivan added five kills of her own.
“It was nice because we all just work together really well,” Kurtz said. “We’ve worked on staying on our game the whole time, and it really worked out this time.”
Whether it was rocket-fire windups and spikes the Comets had no chance of stopping or some crafty tips between the front and back rows, there was plenty of versatility in the Irish offense Monday.
“I think we all just do a good job of finding the holes,” Kurtz said. “We were all on, and we’re all on at the same time, which works out well.”
Comets coach Amber Boudreau said the team’s struggles started with the inability to handle the Irish’s serves, something they couldn’t put a stop to once the Irish got rolling.
“I did my best to try and break their serves every once in a while,” Boudreau said. “This was not our best effort — we had more in us to give but tonight just wasn’t our night.”
Stat Book
Allaway had a pair of aces for the Irish, who also got an ace apiece from Nugent, Ashlyn Mitchel and Emma McCammon. Mitchel added 12 digs, and Kurtz and Nugent had seven each. Kara Kleinert had 25 assists.
Hallie Wilken and Hanna Offerman each had two kills and five for the Comets. Kaylen Boudreau had 10 digs, Laney Bottorff had a block, and Kaylie Warpet notched two aces.
Up Next
The Comets’ season ended with a 10-20-2 mark. The Irish will take on regional host and top seed Herscher at 5:30 p.m. tonight in semifinal action, the same place the Tigers swept the Irish when the two teams met in August.
“I’m super excited,” Kurtz said. “I hope we come out strong and just come out and play our game the way we know how to play it.”
Coal City 2, Momence 0 (25-8, 25-13)
The Coalers followed McNamara’s dominant effort with an even bigger win against Momence in the nightcap, taking an early 8-1 stranglehold in the first on their way to a smooth-sailing sweep.
“They just played well together tonight,” Coalers coach Pam McMurtrey said of her team. “They had fun; they passed well; they served well. Our hitting was on, so they did a nice job.”
The win was the fifth in a row for the Coalers and ninth win in their past 11 matches. Libero Abbie Cullick, who had four digs on the night, said consistency was the key for the team Monday.
“We stayed consistent throughout the game,” Cullick said. “Our hitters were on, and our passers were on.
“We have a really big block this year, which has really helped us out.”
The biggest advantage for the Coalers came from the service line. Rose Feeney had a whopping seven aces on the night. Macaya Garner added three more, and Luci Hakey and Meghan Onsen each had an ace as well.
“It’s nice to get on top from the start,” McMurtrey said. “It’s a good place to be, rather than having to climb yourself back, and our serving was really on tonight.
“They did a nice job putting it where they weren’t, putting it where people were struggling.”
The loss wrapped up a 1-22 season for Momence under first-year coach Butch Saltzman. He said the first year of his Momence tenure hopefully will lay a foundation for the future.
“It was a learning experience for everyone,” Saltzman said. “We had kids [who] weren’t used to my style of coaching ... so it’s been learning season, but we made headway.
“We won’t catch up in a year, but we’ll catch up.”
Up Next
The Coalers will take on Beecher in the other semifinal in Herscher at 6:30 p.m. tonight.
The Bobcats earned a 2-1 victory when the two teams met in September, but thanks to some midseason adjustments that allowed the Coalers to rip off that 9-2 record down the stretch, McMurtrey said her team isn’t worried about past results, just what they can do to win Tuesday.
“We’ve made some adjustments since then, and I think it’s gonna be a good match,” McMurtrey said. “We’re worried about us, improving and staying on task.
“When the girls play well together and pass the ball, everything else falls into place.”
