VOLLEYBALL: Herscher, Manteno lead list of ICE All-Conference selections

Daily Journal Staff Report
Herscher and Manteno’s volleyball teams split a pair of tooth-and-nail battles to finish as co-champions in the Illinois Central Eight Conference’s first season. The two teams were also the last two standing from the conference, as the Panthers reached the IHSA Class 2A Peotone Regional championship and the Tigers made an appearance in the Sweet Sixteen.
With their respective stellar seasons, the two conference stalwarts each had a conference-leading four selections to the 2019 Illinois Central Eight All-Conference team.
The Tigers were represented by three seniors — outside hittersClaudia Huston and Mady Rogers and libero Olivia Ruder — as well as junior middle blocker Maddy Offerman.
Manteno had an inverse of the Tigers, as a trio of juniors — outside hitters Reese Bachus and Karli Wenzel and middle blocker Elena Gomez — were joined by senior libero Saria Schulteis.
Coal City took third in the conference and had three players make the all-conference team in senior libero Abbie Cullick and her classmate, outside hitter and middle blocker Luci Hakey, as well as sophomore middle blocker McKenna Fitzpatrick.
Peotone and Reed-Custer each had a pair of selections. The Blue Devils were represented by senior setter McKenna Evans and sophomore middle blocker Malya Sayre. The Comets saw senior outside hitter Ashleigh Coster and junior libero Jenna Tiancgo get all-conference nods.
Wilmington senior middle blocker Claire Rink was also named to the all-conference team.
