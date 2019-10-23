BRAIDWOOD — Coal City closed out its regular season Tuesday on the road, picking up an Illinois Central Eight conference win in two sets over rival Reed-Custer, 25-21, 25-14.
The Coalers finished the regular season red hot, winning four straight and seven of their final eight matches to end with a 17-14 record overall, good enough for third place in the Illinois Central Eight Conference, while he Comets closed out the regular season with a 15-19 record.
The Coalers jumped out to a 4-0 lead early behind two kills from McKenna Fitzpatrick. Reed-Custer got back in the game from the service line, thanks to an ace from senior Brodie Thompson.
Jenna Tiangco recorded back-to-back aces to tie the game at 20, but strong defense and hitting would spring the Coalers ahead on kills from Megan Norris and junior Colleen Feeney. Feeney scored the game-winning kill in the first set to give the Coalers a 25-21 win.
The Coalers took the lead early in the second set, but the Comets bounced back and cut the lead to one on a kill from Taylor Toler and ace from Meghan Faletti.
Coal City held a slim 12-10 advantage until senior setter Rose Feeney came up to serve, and then the game quickly got out of hand. With Rose Feeney up to serve, the Coalers rattled off 10 straight points, including a pair of aces, and watched their lead balloon to 22-10.
“When I go back to serve, I always tell myself to keep the ball over and in. And to serve it hard,” Rose Feeney said. “And my teammates did a great job once the ball came back over the net.”
Natalie Durham took Coal City home from there, smashing a kill to give the Coalers a convincing 25-14 win in the second set.
“I’m really proud of the girls, they worked hard all season,” Coal City coach Pam McMurtrey said. “Getting third in our conference behind Herscher and Manteno is a huge compliment. The girls have had a great season.”
Reed-Custer coach Kelly Van Duyne said she put things in perspective for her team after a tough loss.
“It’s tough to lose on senior night,” said Van Duyne. “We really wanted to win tonight. But it is what it is.”
“We said it’s not the ending we wanted, but was it the end of the season? No. We turnaround and play Wilmington in the first game of regionals on Monday, and that’s our number one focus right now.”
Stat Book
Durham led the Coalers with six kills. Colleen Feeney and Norris added five kills each, and Fitzpatrick had four. Abbie Cullick and Luccia Hakey led with eight digs. Rose Feeney had 13 assists and two aces and Macaya Garner contributed nine assists and one kill.
Up Next
Both teams begin regional play in the IHSA tournament on Monday. The Comets will travel to Peotone to play Wilmington at 5:30 p.m., the same time the Coalers will travel Herscher to take on Momence.
