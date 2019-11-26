VOLLEYBALL: Area schools take seven of nine first-team All-RVC slots

Daily Journal Staff Report
The River Valley Conference volleyball battle was one of the most interesting fall sports conference races, with the only non-local school in the conference, Illinois Lutheran, earning the crown.
But it was Grant Park who saw the most first-team All-RVC selections, as seniors Hadleigh Loitz, Rylee Panozzo and Grace Gorman made up a third of the first team.
Gardner-South Wilmington and Beecher each had a pair of first-team representatives — Kaitlynn Kavanaugh and Carson Halpin for the Panthers and Kaylie Sippel and Margaret Landis for the Bobcats.
St. Anne had a pair of second-team standouts in Grace Langellier and Emily Greene. Beecher’s Rhiannon Saller, Gardner-South Wilmington’s Madelynn Storm and Tri-Point’s Sierra Hummel were also second-team selections.
The Bobcats and Panthers were both again present in the special mention section, with Julianna Picicco representing Beecher and Paige Patterson representing the Panthers. Grant Park’s Brooke Veldhuizen, Donovan’s Kayde Faupel, St. Anne’s Kendall Yuknis and Tri-Point’s Elise Bruner were also special mentions.
