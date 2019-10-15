COAL CITY — The Peotone boys soccer team punched its ticket to the IHSA Class 1A Coal City Regional championship Tuesday with a 6-0 victory against Wilmington in the semifinals, led by Nathan Rivera’s hat trick and one assist.
The Blue Devils improved to 12-8 on the season with the win, and the Wildcats ended their season with a 2-18 record.
“We passed the ball well,” Peotone coach Justin Meyers said. “Our speed of play wasn’t as fast as it needed to be.
“But I’ll be honest: We had some really nice finishes tonight from the outside, and we’ve been lacking at that a little bit, so it’s nice to be able to make teams defend us from the outside.”
Peotone got on the board less than eight minutes into the game when Bart Budz buried a goal on an assist from Nick Petrocelli to give the Blue Devils a 1-0 lead early in the game.
“I received a pass from Nick, and I got a touch on the outside and took my shot,” Budz said. “This win was big for us. It should boost our confidence as we move on in the state tournament.”
German Lopez scored 13 minutes into the first half on an assist from Nathan Rivera to push the Blue Devils’ lead to 2-0.
That score would hold until the second half, when Rivera went on to score three goals in the first 20 minutes of the second half to put the game out of reach at 5-0.
“All three of my goals were from the top of the box,” Rivera said. “All three of them were scored off of quick cuts followed by a shot.”
Rivera said Tuesday was just the start of things for the Blue Devils.
“You gotta start somewhere, but a win is a win” Rivera added. “Our goal moving forward is to play the game our way with quick passes on the ground and through balls up top. And, obviously, our goal is to win.”
Petrocelli added a goal in the final six minutes of the second half to make the game’s final score.
Wilmington goalkeeper Sam Dennis had a busy day in goal, recording 25 saves for the Wildcats. Aaron Bartels got the shutout in goal for Peotone, recording four saves in the process.
Up next
The Blue Devils advanced to the regional championship game at 10 a.m. Saturday in Coal City. They will face the winner of today’s matchup between Coal City and Illinois Lutheran.
“Both teams always play us tough,” Meyers said. “Coal City always plays us tough, and we split with Illinois Lutheran last year. It should be a good, hard-fought match either way. I’m just looking to do whatever it takes it get the W.”
For the Wildcats, their season might have ended Tuesday, but the future is bright with a solid core of young players that has gained a ton of varsity experience in the past few seasons.
“I’m extremely proud of our improvement from last season to the end of this season,” Wilmington coach Travis Ivanoff said. “Our kids put in a lot of work during the offseason and during this year. I know there is a lot of improvement left with this group as well.”
