Watseka was able to win the first set of Monday's IHSA Class 2A Paxton-Buckley-Loda Regional quarterfinal against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley but dropped the last two sets to the Falcons to see its season come to an end at 19-13-1.
Raegann Kochel was a force up front with 10 kills and six blocks. Kenzie Parsons added seven kills. Sydney McTaggart recorded 31 digs and an ace, and Grace Smith also had an ace and added 11 assists. Meredith Drake had a team-high 12 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!