Watseka 48, Iroquois West 7
Drew Wittenborn completed 10-of-17 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown to pace Watseka, while Jameson Cluver rushed 11 times for 118 yards and two scores.
Watseka (6-3, 2-2 SVC) led 20 after one quarter and 41-0 at halftime.
Conner Curry ran for one touchdown, caught a TD pass from Wittenborn and also intercepted a pass for a score. Ethan LaBelle threw a 22-yard TD pass to Brayden Haines and also returned an interception for a TD.
Curry caught 5 passes for 104 yards, and Haines hauled in 3 balls for 50 yards.
Dane Thorne scored a 3-yard run for I-West (1-7, 05). Thorne finished with 72 yards rushing on 19 carries, while Auston Miller had 37 yards on 6 attempts.
Shawn Farris had 3 1/2 tackles to pace the Watseka defense, while Chasine Walwer, Maddux Rigsby, Justin McGahan, Reese Nasers and Joe Fegan each had 3 tackles.
Watseka will play next weekend in the playoffs.
Manteno 56, Herscher 7
Caleb Borkenhagen completed 10-of-14 passes for 204 yards and 5 touchdowns to pace the Wildcats.
Tyson Creek caught 3 passes, all for TDs, for 100 yards, while Cole Jackson caught 2 passes for 67 yards and 2 touchdowns. Luke Trepanier caught 3 balls for 32 yards.
Also for Manteno, Davey Wurster rushed for 105 yards on 9 attempts. Margarito Carrera and Josh Gesky each had 4 tackles to pace the defense.
With the win, Manteno is playoff eligible at 5-4 and will wait to hear their name called Sunday. It finishes 2-2 in the ICE.
Blake Holm competed 11-of-21 passes for 101 yards and 2 interceptions for the Tigers (3-6, 2-4). Cody Lunsford caught 2 passes for 38 yards, Camden Berns caught 6 balls for 27 yards, and Josh Kirsten hauled in 2 passes for 26 yards.
Lunsford rushed for 38 yards and a TD for the Tigers, while Holm added 19 yards on 7 attempts. Joe Holohan led the defense with 4 tackles.
Milford 72, River Ridge 44
Penn Stoller completed 11-of-16 passes for 316 yards and 5 TDs to pace the winners. Keegan Boyle caught 5 passes for 209 yards and 2 TDs, while Nick Allen caught 4 balls for 55 yards and 2 TDs. Angel Salinas had 49 yards receiving and a score.
Salinas also rushed for 209 yards on 12 attempts and 3 touchdowns for the unbeaten Bearcats (9-0), while Allen had 76 yards rushing and a score.
Coal City 54, Reed-Custer 6
Daniel Jezik rushed for 171 yards on 10 carries and 3 touchdowns to pace the Coalers (9-0, 7-0 ICE). Ashton Harvey added 120 yards on the ground on 16 attempts.
Payton Hutchings completed 6-of-8 passes for 44 yards and 2 touchdowns. Nathan Sebby and Jacob Garrelts caught TD passes, and Kade McKinney and Connor Gass also added TD runs.
Elliott Cassem rushed for 45 yards and a TD for the Comets (1-8, 0-7).
Coal City will play next weekend in the playoffs.
Central 45, Momence 14
Garret Graham rushed for 76 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Chandler Burrow added 54 yards and a TD to lead the Comets (9-0, 6-0 SVC).
Jacob Shoven, Cade Alexander, Trevor Meier also ran for a scores. Three Central passers combined for 6-of-8 passes for 135 yards.
Grant Laney rushed for 69 yards on 16 carries to pace Momence (1-8, 1-5), while RaQuan Coleman returned the second half kickoff for a touchdown. Kud’de Bertram had 5 attempts for 17 yards, and Luke Prairies 4 carries for 13 yards and a touchdown.
The Momence defense also recorded a safety.
Central plays next in the playoffs in an opponent to be determined on Sunday.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 21, Sandburg 7
No statistics were reported from this game. The Boilermakers finish the season 4-5 overall and 4-4 in the Southwest Suburban Conference.
Bishop McNamara 41, Elmwood Park 14
The Irish finished the regular season 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the Metro Suburban Conference. Owen Jackson rushed for 149 yards on 18 carries and three TDs, while Manny Harris rushed for 119 yards and a TD. Tyler Hiller completed 11-of-18 passes for 205 yards.
Bishop Mac will play this coming weekend in the playoffs.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41, Dwight 21
No statistics were reported from this game.
