BOYS SOCCER
Kankakee 2, Coal City 0
The Kays opened their season with a home victory behind a youthful night of offense, as sophomores Ulises Andrade and Julio Sanchez each scored.
Brian Cintora had six saves in net for the first half for the Kays before Chris Groesbeck stepped in for the second half and recorded two saves.Iroquois West 14, Trinity 2
Diego Camarena picked up where he left off after his nation-leading goal total last season, scoring seven times and racking up three assists in the Raiders’ season-opening victory.
Angel Barajas wasn’t far off with six goals and two assists. Jimmy Andrade had a pair of goals and an assist, and Lucas Alcarez notched two assists.
Ulises Aguilera had a pair of saves for the Raiders.Beecher 6, Wilmington 0
The Bobcats scored a well-balanced six goals in each half to kick off 2019 with an impressive road victory.
Trent Meyers dazzled with a hat trick, Gage Beck and Brendan Loonam-Para each had a goal and an assist, and Russell Ward scored.
Aiden Kraus, Aiden Ward, Ethan Short and Jason Janz all tallied assists. Miguel Herrera and Cam Paulmeier recorded a pair of saves apiece.Hoopeston 10, Watseka 1
Matthew Heinnike scored the Warriors’ lone goal, as Watseka opened its season against a tough Cornjerker team. Andrew Heurigg notched 25 saves.VOLLEYBALL
Peotone 2, Momence 0 (25-10, 25-13)
Aces were wild for the Blue Devils on Monday, when they opened the year by serving up 14 of them against Momence, led by Grace Renier with six.
Malya Sayre was right behind her with four aces of her own and had a team-high nine kills. McKenna Evans led the Blue Devils with 15 assists and chipped in a pair of aces. Lily-Grace Stupegia led the Blue Devils with four digs.Blue Ridge 2, Iroquois West 0 (25-10, 25-11)
Shelby Johnson put up five kills, an ace, a block and a dig to lead the Raiders in their season-opener. Anahi Munoz had a kill and a dig.Ridgeview 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 0 (25-16, 25-23)
The Panthers were tripped up in opening night but made things interesting in the second set.Kaitlynn Kavanaugh had four blocks, three kills and an ace. Carson Halpin scooped a team-high eight digs and added three kills. Paige Patterson had four kills, and Kennedy Fair had 12 assists.
Timberwolf Tip-Off (Cissna Park)
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Milford 0 (25-12, 25-21)
Caley Mowrey led the Bearcats in kills (eight) and tied Lexy Puetz for the team lead in blocks (two) as the team began tournament and regular season play.
Kaylee Warren set the table with 14 assists, and Sam Conley recorded 10 digs.Cissna Park 2, Hoopeston 0 (27-25, 25-23)
The Timberwolves were in the tightest 2-0 victory as possible as they held off the Cornjerkers on the opening night of their host tournament.
Kristin Walder and KayLee McWethy led from the service line with three aces each, and Carly Pence had a team-high six kills. Audrey Kaeb led the Timberwolves in both assists (eight) and digs (six).BOYS GOLF
Kankakee 214, Momence 245
Nathan Draper was the only golfer to break 50, shooting a 49 to earn medalist honor and lead the Kays to victory. Carson Splear shot a 52, Drake McPhail shot a 54, and Brendan Mulcahy shot a 59 to give the Kays four golfers with less than 60 shots.
Gavin Ladd led the way for Momence with a 59. He was followed closely by teammates Matt Warren (61), Andrew Reams (62) and Owen Bramer (63).El Paso-Gridley 155, Dwight 190
Mason Tjelle shot a 42, and the Trojans gave a solid effort as a team, but it wasn’t enough to knock off a mighty Titans squad.
Sevin Vargas and Anthony Dinelli each shot a 49, and Chase Becker put up a 50.COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Big Sky Volleyball Challenge
Olivet Nazarene University 3, Montana Western 2 (Friday)
The Tigers won the first two sets before allowing Montana Western to close the gap but sealed the deal with a 16-14 win in the fifth set.
Kassidy Heeringa had 15 kills. Rachel Newport had 12 kills and added six digs. Tessa Scarlati had 25 digs, and Kayleigh Kastelin had 10 assists and 14 digs.Providence (Mont.) 3, Olivet Nazarene University 0 (Friday)
The Tigers battled hard to narrowly drop the first two sets by identical 25-23 scores before falling 25-11 in the third.
Newport had eight kills and six digs. Scarlati had 11 digs and three aces. Kastelin had 14 assists and nine digs.Olivet Nazarene University 3, Carrol College (Mont.) 2 (Saturday)
Similar to their first match Friday, the Tigers won the first two sets, dropped the next two and reclaimed their superiority in the fifth set.
Newport was terrific with 17 kills and 10 digs. Katarina Nikolic had 13 kills and four errors. Kastelin racked up 25 assists, 10 digs and an ace, and Janelle Skinner had 27 assists and eight digs.College of Idaho 3, Olivet Nazarene University 1 (Saturday)
The Tigers showed in flashes that they could compete with the nation’s 12th-ranked team, but ultimately succumbed to the Yotes.
Nikolic had 11 kills and four digs. Kastelin had 15 assists and 16 digs. Scarlati had 22 digs and a pair of aces.
