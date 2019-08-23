BOYS SOCCER
Westlake Christian 5, Trinity 3
After the Eagles erased a 3-1 deficit in the second half, Westlake came up clutch in the end, scoring twice in the game's final minute to eek out a victory.
David Bourell scored a pair of goals for Trinity, who also got a goal from Ethyn Graham.
BOYS GOLF
Manteno 199, Wilmington 249
The Panthers were victorious in their season opener against Illinois Central Eight Conference foe Wilmington behind freshman Connor McCormick's 44, which earned medalist honors in his first high school golf action.
Manteno was rounded out by a 47 from Avery Taylor, a 50 from Brandon Nieft and a 58 from Sean Bottoms. The Wildcats were led by Ben Kreitz's 56 and followed up by Tadin Yakima (59), Patrick Robbins (60) and Kaden Lewis (74).
Beecher 182, Grant Park 203
Two of the River Valley Conference's best were in action Thursday, with the Bobcats coming out on top with a healthy victory.
Brady Serafin earned medalist honors by firing off a 41. Fellow Bobcat Eric Stasko was close behind with a 43, while Beecher was rounded out by Daniel Meier (48) and Brendan Bunte (50).
Ryan Dulin led the Dragons with a 44. Darren Wagner also broke the 50 shot mark with a 49. Andrew Fulk shot a 54 and Luke Techau shot a 56.
Watseka 172, Iroquois West 180, Milford 186, St. Anne 212
Lukas Ball and Watseka kept it rolling in Thursday's quad matchup, as Ball earned medalist honors with a 38, the only golfer to break 40 shots on the day. Three other Warriors broke 50 — Jordan Schroeder (41), Dylan Harris (44) and Adam Horder(49).
Ryan Tilstra shot a 41 to lead the Raiders, who also got a 42 from Kade Kimmell, a 47 from Kyler Meents and a 50 from Ivan Munoz.
Kaleb Harris was the clubhouse leader for Milford with a 45. James Birch and C.J. VanHoveln each shot a 47, while Luke McCabe shot a 49.
The Cardinals were led by Brooks Schoon and his 45. Their score was rounded out by Connor Cotton (48), Javier Acosta (59) and Zeke Runyan (60).
Coal City 206, Lisle 226
The Coalers' Cadue Mueller bested everyone and earned medalist honors witha 46. Tyler Johnson wasn't far behind with a 48, while Cam Lander shot a 55 and Zach Gagliardo shot a 57.
GIRLS GOLF
Watseka 205, Milford 250
The Warriors' made it a clean sweep on Thursday, both as teams and medalists. Natalie Schroeder fired a 41 to earn girls medalist honors as the Warriors cruised on Thursday.
She was joined on the score sheet by Hailey Noel (52), Allie Hoy (53) and Caitlin Corzine (59).
Kristin Butler shot a 57 to lead Milford. Bailee Fanning shot a 63, while Baelee Luce and Emma Mann each shot a 65.
Iroquois West and St. Anne also competed, but neither fielded a full four golfers for a team score. For the Raiders, McKinley Tilstra shot a 52, Adelynn Scharp shot a 53 and Taylor Talbert shot a 66. St. Anne's Megan Stegall also shot a 66.
