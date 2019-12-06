BOYS BASKETBALL
Bradley-Bourbonnais 49, Lockport 48
The Boilers looked like they had let one get away, trailing by two in the final seconds of their matchup with the Porters. Until, that is, a heroic, last-second 3-pointer from Gabe Renchen saved the day and sealed a one-point win.
Sophomore Mark Robinson led the Boilers with 16 points in the dramatic win and Renchen finished with nine.
Coal City 103, Peotone 64
The Coalers offense was in full control in a one-sided Illinois Central Eight Conference win over Peotone. They sprinted out to a huge lead with 34 points in the first quarter alone and coasted to victory from there.
Austin Pullara led the way with 27 points in the victory, while Brady Crawford added 20 points, Jack Bunton scored 14 and Tyson Spencer chipped in with 12.
Nick Scroppo’s 26-point performance was the silver lining for the Blue Devils as they fell to 0-6 on the season.
Kankakee 93, Rich South 34
The Kays picked up their first Soutland Conference win of the season in a one-sided affair at home against Rich South.
Ambrozino Storr led the Kays with 21 points in the win, while Rashard Harris added 17 and Deylon Johnson scored 16.
Kankakee sits at 3-1 overall and 1-1 in conference play this season.
Iroquois West 64, Momence 53
Jack McMillan led the way with 18 points for the Raiders in a Sangamon Valley Conference win over Momence.
Ryan Tilstra and Zach Gerling added 12 points apiece as Iroquois West evened out its season standing at 2-2 and improved to 1-0 in the SVC.
Johnnie Williams led Momence (2-4, 0-1 SVC) with 15 points in the loss.
Lisle 53, Herscher 39
The Lions pounced out to a 24-9 lead to end the first quarter, then held the Tigers at bay from there in an Illinois Central Eight Conference loss.
Jack Holohan led the Tigers with 18 points and Trey Schwarzkopf added 15.
Streator 56, Reed-Custer 33
A slow first half doomed the Comets in a loss on the road to Streator.
Jacob Heisner led Reed-Custer with nine points and eight rebounds.
Tri-Point 65, Donovan 44
After a decent first quarter, the Wildcats were held to just one point in the second, which led to a comfortable River Valley Conference win for the Chargers.
Tony Caposieno led Donovan with 12 points in the loss.
Milford 63, Armstrong 30
The Bearcats went on the road and doubled up Armstrong and then some in a dominant Vermilion Valley Conference win.
Milford is 4-2 overall and 1-0 in the VVC this season.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 63, Dwight 26
The Trojans got more than they could handle from the Panthers in a one-sided Sangamon Valley Conference loss on the road in Paxton.
No Dwight scorer picked up more than five points in the loss.
Trinity 82, Families of Faith 67
Max McCleary put up 28 points and snagged 11 rebounds for the Eagles in a comfortable win at home.
Ben Green chipped in with 16 points and Jackson Wade scored 11 as Trinity improved to 7-0 on the season.
Grant Park 57, Illinois Lutheran 29
The Dragons kicked off their River Valley Conference schedule on a high note with a commanding win at home over Illinois Lutheran.
Ryan Dulin led Grant Park with 13 points and Clayton McKinstry scored 12. The victory improved the Dragon’s season standing to 2-3 overall and 1-0 in the RVC.
Manteno 69, Wilmington 36
The Panthers gave the Wildcats more than they could handle in a lopsided Illinois Central Eight Conference win.
Darien Bechard and Jacob Schindler scored 12 points apiece for Manteno, while three other players added nine each.
Watseka 56, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 36
Conner Curry led the way for the Warriors with 16 points as they picked up a win at the St. Joseph Ogden Classic.
Drew Wittenborn chipped in with 12 points on a quartet of 3-pointers in the victory.
Central 62, Gardner-South Wilmington 52
The Comets earned a nonconference win on the road over G-SW in Gardner.
Central improved to 2-1 overall with the victory, while the Panthers fell to 3-3.
Chris Bexson had 17 points, three rebounds and four steals for the Panthers. Connor Steichen notched a double-double with 15 points and 11 boards. No stats were reported from Central.
