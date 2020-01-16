GIRLS BASKETBALL
Peotone 59, Manteno 23
Mae Graffeo recorded another double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds in Petone's double-digit victory. Graffeo joined her sisters Cora and Josie to give the Graffeo family three of the school's four 1,000-point scorers.
Courtney Burks led the team with 21 points.
Kenna Selk led the way for Manteno, scoring more than half of its teams points with 15. She also added 5 rebounds.
Kankakee 100, Rich Central 23
Kankakee star Ambranette Storr single-handedly outscored Rich Central, 41-23, on Thursday night. She added 4 assists, 3 boards, and 6 steals to help lift Kankakee to 8-1 in the Southland Athletic Conference, and 20-4 overall.
Avery Jackson added 21 points, including 8 dimes and 6 steals of her own. Taylor Albertie (13 points), Sydney Ramsey (10 points), also finished in double figures to give Kankakee 4 double-digit scorers on the night.
Gardner-South Wilmington 52, Illinois Lutheran 28
The Panthers were in control all night Thursday, as evidenced by their nearly doubling up of their River Valley Conference foes.
Abby Beck dropped a dozen points to lead the Panthers. Kaitlynn Kavanaigh added 11 points and Kennedy Fair poured in 10 more points.
Milford 42, Armstrong-Potomac 26
The Bearcats honored the late Ken Leonard, a longtime Milford teach and coach who died in 2018, with Ken Leonard Night on Thursday and celebrated his memory with a double-digit win.
Maya McEwen led the Bearcats with 11 points. Jakki Mowrey and Kaylee Warren had eight points apiece.
St. Anne 38, Donovan 34
The Cardinals get its first win on the season in a close one. Sophia Torres finished as St. Annes' top scorer with 13 points and 5 rebounds. Jasmin Toepfer topped double-digit scoring as well with 11 points.
Donovan's Claire Miller concluded the contest as the games leading scorer with 14 points meanwhile senior Jerzie Waltz dominated the boards with 13 rebounds.
Tri-Point 53, Grant Park 19
Margie Billerback and Kam Shifflet crashed the boards for the Chargers each totaling 14 rebounds. Kyra Cathcart led the way for Tri-Point with 13 points, Ellenie Dyrby followed with 12 points and Melina Schuette rounded out the Chargers top-three scoring with 10 points.
Hadleigh Loitz led the way for the Dragons with 10 points.
Watseka 45, Cissna Park 22
Kennedy McTaggart dropped 15 points on 7-9 shooting to boost Watseka past Cissna Park. The Warriors totaled 11 assists in the game.
Mikayla Knake led the way for the Warriors totaling 14 points on 53% shooting (7-13). She also tied for a team-high 6 rebounds along with Alexis Seggebruch.
Iroquois West 44, Paxton-Buckley Loda 57
Shelby Johnson splashed in 10 points for the Raiders in its defeat to PBL. McKinley Tilstra also added 8 points all inside the arc.
Wilmington 16, Reed-Custer 63
The Comets stormed out to a 41-13 halftime lead led by Jaden Christian who scored 27 points including five 3-pointers.They now move to 7-2 in conference play, and 15-9 overall.
Claire Rink finished as the only Wildcat in double figures, scoring 11 points on 5-11 shooting.
Central 44, Momence 27
Central's Kamryn Grice led all scorers with 15 points followed by Hanna Offerman who dropped 10 points of her own for the Comets.
Kaitlyn Piekarczyk (10 points), Aiyanna Mitchell (10 points) carried the Redskins totaling more than 66% of its teams offense.
WRESTLING
Coal City 60, Herscher 18; Coal City 72, Wilmington 3
The Coalers picked up a pair of mammoth Illinois Central Eight victories at a quad in Streator on Thursday.
Evan Rivera (106 pounds), Mataeo Blessing (113), Derek Carlson (120), Joey Breneman (160), Ashton Harvey (170), Dane Dearth (182), Daniel Jezik (195), Gage Leake (220) and Logan Miller (285) all won both of their matches for the Coalers.
No other local stats were reported.
