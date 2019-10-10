Daily Journal Staff Report
VOLLEYBALL
Paxton-Buckley-Loda Classic
Milford split a pair of matches Wednesday, as the Bearcats fell 2-1 to Monticello and topped Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley by the same score.
Kaylee Warren had a total of three aces and 56 assists on the day. Caley Mowrey had seven total blocks and in the win against GC-M-S, led the Bearcats with 14 kills. Sam Connely totaled 33 digs between the two matches.
Cissna Park was swept by Rantoul and also by the host Panthers. Bonnie Russell, Carly Pence and Emma Morical each had five kills on the night, and Mikayla Knake had 15 assists and nine digs.
Iroquois West also was 0-2 on the day, dropping two-set matches to Monticello and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
Shelby Johnson tallied four kills, 16 digs and three assists. Merrek Sweeney had five kills. Emma Lopez had nine assists and 12 digs.SOCCER
Beecher 2, Peotone 1
The Bobcats avenged a 2-1 loss in the Rivals Cup to their nonconference rivals by earning a win by the same score Wednesday.
Brendan Loonam-Para scored on a Matt Bireline assist for the Bobcats, and Gage Beck assisted Trent Myers’ goal. Miguel Herrera had 13 saves.Herscher 5, Crete-Monee 0
The Tigers got five goals from five different players, and Jack Holohan pitched his 15th shutout of the season in goal.
Bascom Jackson, Logan Lunsford, Robbie Landeck, Evan Brown and Caleb Fleischauer all found the back of the net. Jackson and Trey Schwarzkopf each had an assist, and Jacob Schultz had three assists for the second game in as many days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!